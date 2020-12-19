Mastodons to resume season after long delay

As much as Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball coach Jon Coffman talks about the “heartache” his team has endured and the “resiliency” it's shown, you'd think the Mastodons would be winless instead of undefeated.

But that's sports in 2020 for you.

“The basketball stuff, honestly, that's all like whipped cream on top, with a cherry on top of that,” Coffman said. “We'll figure that stuff out as we go.”

The Mastodons have played only one game – a 67-63 overtime victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 25 at the Gates Center – and the obstacles since then have been numerous and almost all related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mastodons have had seven games since their opener canceled or postponed, including a Dec. 5 game at Notre Dame that had been quickly put on the schedule and just as quickly scrapped because of positive COVID-19 tests, and it's created a dizzying array of emotions for PFW. Then, the Horizon League announced Friday that the PFW-IUPUI games scheduled for today and Sunday at the Gates Center have been canceled. The Mastodons will now play host to Cleveland State (0-3) those days.

“Three times before the night of games, we've had to say, 'OK, this is why we're not playing tomorrow,'” Coffman said. “The fact that these guys have shown so much resilience, I have so much trust in them growing up and being great leaders because they've gone through more than I ever imagined going through at their age. Or, that I imagined at my age going through. They've taken it really, really well.”

When the Mastodons play their first games since joining the Horizon League, they should have their full complement of players.

When they beat Southeastern Louisiana, the Mastodons had 31 turnovers (13 more than the Lions) and allowed a team that was 1 for 28 from 3-point range to rally late and force overtime. The Mastodons' Jarred Godrey and Deonte Billups, both guards, left with injuries, forward Dylan Carl got into foul trouble, and PFW relied on a bevy of transfer players.

Jalon Pipkins, a guard, totaled 18 points and five rebounds. Bobby Planutis, a forward, had 14 points. Guard Demetric Horton had 11. And guard DeMierre Black, who was the only returning PFW player with a field goal, added 13 points.

Although the Mastodons are healthier, Coffman recognizes his team hasn't had much opportunity, because of COVID-19 safety protocols, to engage in on-court work and get to a point where everyone can go full tilt.

“Our guys, we've got to play live. That's where we were sloppy the last game. You've just got to play live,” Coffman said. “We've done Zooms where we're watching video with the guys and guys are drawing up plays at home. ... So it could be a little ugly. I wish we could have gotten another game in like (IUPUI) did.”

