Turnovers short-circuit Mastodons' late rally

The Mastodons would have liked a dramatic comeback victory in their first conference game as a member of the Horizon League. And it would've been nice to have more than 30 hours' notice that they would be playing host to Cleveland State in that game, not IUPUI.

But Purdue Fort Wayne coach Jon Coffman said it felt great just to be playing a real basketball game again, even if the late rally ended in a 63-61 loss Saturday night at the Gates Center.

“The last three nights before the game, for some reason, us or them, the game has been canceled. So to actually get out there and play a game a month after our opener is awesome,” Coffman said.

The Mastodons (1-1, 0-1 Horizon) fell behind in the early minutes, though Jarred Godfrey became the first PFW player to score in a Horizon League game when he hit a jump shot just over three minutes in. With 13:41 to go in the first, Godfrey hit a 3-pointer to give PFW an 8-6 lead, but that was the only time all night that the Vikings (1-3) would trail. Cleveland State led 29-24 at halftime.

After falling behind 42-27 with just under 11 minutes left, the Mastodons started to pull themselves back into the game. A 3-pointer by Demetric Horton with 8:19 to go cut the Vikings' lead to three points, and another Horton 3 with 5:40 on the clock made the score 49-48.

But while the Mastodons had many opportunities to close the gap, those were ruined by turnovers – PFW finished with 27 (the Vikings had 18). And although the Mastodons outrebounded Cleveland State 32-28, they couldn't translate that to scoring down low (Cleveland State finished with 36 points in the paint, doubling PFW's 18).

“In terms of basketball, I want better,” Coffman said. “But it's sort of expected, when you're coming out of quarantine. Shape is an issue. We haven't practiced a ton. We've had over 30 days of quarantine, some guys over 50 days of isolation and staying out of the gym. You're going to struggle with some of those things. The 27 turnovers, that's not who we are and that's not who we're going to be.”

Godfrey, who finished with a team-leading 21 points, hit a shot with 10 seconds remaining that cut the Vikings' lead to 61-58. The Mastodons promptly fouled Cleveland State's Chris Greene, who hit both his free throws to push the lead back to five points, but the next inbounds play didn't go as the Vikings planned. Godfrey caught the heave three-quarters of the way down the court, and went up for a 3-pointer but was fouled. Hit hit all three foul shots to make the score 63-61.

As Cleveland State inbounded the ball with 3 seconds remaining, one Viking used a volleyball-like move to tip the ball farther down the court to another teammate. But as the final buzzer sounded, Coffman ran onto the court, insisting the final player had travel.

After a review, the referees agreed, but PFW's final attempt at a winning shot with 0.7 of a second left on the clock failed, leaving the score at 63-61.

The good news is, they get to do it all over today. The Vikings and Mastodons tip off at 5 p.m. at the Gates Center.

In the earlier women's game, Northern Kentucky won 83-48. The Norse (3-4) led the PFW women 46-16 at halftime and kept the pressure on in the second. The Mastodons shot 31% and were led by Hannah Hess with 14 points. Sierra Bell scored 10. Northern Kentucky sophomore Carissa Garcia, a Concordia graduate, played 29 minutes and finished with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting.

vjacobsen@jg.net