Resolve has kept Warriors winning

Did you stick to your New Year's resolution for 2020? Indiana Tech women's basketball did.

After a heartbreaking 61-60 loss at the buzzer to city rival Saint Francis on Dec. 31, 2019, the Warriors decided not to lose anymore.

“Being in that locker room after that game against Saint Francis last year, I have never felt so much emotion from a team that felt like something was taken from them,” said former Warriors guard Emma Wolfe, who played on last season's team and is an assistant coach this year. “(We) wanted to just make a statement and whoever that was, whoever we were playing, we'd look forward and not look back.

“I'm grateful every day to be part of a team that decided to go, 'Hey, this is it, this is something we didn't want to happen, now let's do something about it.'”

The result of that resolve has been a year without losses.

The Warriors have won a program-record 30 consecutive games in 2020, a streak that began with a Jan. 4 victory over Northwestern Ohio, continued through the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament and then the first round of the canceled NAIA National Championship. It has survived the start of a season that at one point looked doubtful to happen at all and will be past its first birthday by the time Tech takes the court looking for win No. 31 against Indiana Wesleyan on Jan. 2 at the Schaefer Center.

“Honestly, yeah,” said Wolfe, when asked whether she could have predicted this. “Everything that has happened so far I've expected. ... I'm not surprised we're doing what we're doing, but it's pretty awesome, it's historic. ... I'm excited to see what keeps coming.”

Heading into the 2019-20 season, Tech coach Jessie Biggs thought she had the talent necessary to field one of her best teams ever, a high bar because the Warriors had won 30 games in each of the previous two seasons. The beginning of the campaign, however, saw Indiana Tech working to get in sync, and its record was a good-not-great 11-4 after the loss to the Cougars.That defeat was the galvanizing force the team needed to reach its ceiling, and it rattled off 19 wins to end the season, winning WHAC regular-season and tournament titles and advancing to the NAIA Division II Sweet 16 before the rest of the national tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seniors Wolfe, a Bishop Luers graduate, and DeAnn Kauffman combined to score 28.8 points per game, and fellow senior Rachel Bell dished nearly seven assists per contest.

“They didn't take things personally,” Biggs said of what it took to get the winning streak started. “They weren't afraid to hold each other accountable and make sure that everyone was doing what they needed to do for our team to be successful. That leadership is very important, and it goes a long way when it comes from the players themselves.”

The roll that the Warriors were on at the end of last season – they won each of their last 17 games by nine points or more and 10 by at least 20 – made the cancellation of the national tournament even more difficult.

“I remember after our last game, Coach Biggs told us, 'We're playing our best basketball right now, and it stinks that it has to end,'” Wolfe said.

With Kauffman, an All-American, and Bell gone and Wolfe moved to the sideline as a part of Biggs' coachign staff, it was unclear to the head coach whether this season's team would have the experience necessary to reach the same heights as the 2019-20 group.

The Warriors had some younger players step into big roles this season, and their best players are lead-by-example types rather than vocal leaders, but Tech hasn't missed a beat.

The two teams are different in style and personality, but the common thread that has kept the streak going deep into its second season is work ethic.

“Our players work very hard, they spend time individually in the gym, they work hard in practice, they work hard in preparation, they work hard in the classroom,” Biggs said. “Their work ethic, day-in and day-out from last year's team to this year's team, that doesn't change.”

“They're wonderful people to coach,” the Tech coach added.

The 2020-21 team is built around the star power of junior guard Kyra Whitaker, redshirt sophomore Erika Foy and senior guard Alexis Hill, all of whom average double-figure scoring.

Hill has taken on an important leadership role this year, helping her team navigate a season that has already included more than half a dozen cancellations or postponements because of coronavirus concerns. Despite the ever-changing schedule, the Warriors have remained ready to play anyone, any time, anywhere, a testament to the standard for preparation the team's veterans have set.

“We're a little younger (this year), so at first we didn't have that leadership aspect, but I think people stepped up and we learned from the people of the past,” said Hill, who is averaging 12.8 points and 7.5 rebounds this season. “I think that's a big part of Indiana Tech basketball is learning from the leaders before, and I think we did that.”

This season's team is 11-0 and ranked No. 11 in the latest NAIA poll. They broke the program record for consecutive wins Nov. 13 when they toppled Goshen College for their 24th straight victory. Now that they've set the record, the Warriors have their sights set on bigger goals, like finishing the season with the national title that eluded them and everyone else last season.

“The pressure of ... (tying the record) and beating it was there, but now that they've surpassed it, (the streak is) something they have in mind every game, but it's not the focus,” Biggs said. “We're trying to play our conference, win our conference championship and go far at Nationals. Those are the goals we've shifted to and focused on.

“The winning streak is nice, but it wasn't a beginning-of-the-year goal. We have conference and national goals.”

