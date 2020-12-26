Coffman looking for more vocal Mastodons

Basketball coaches always seem to say they want their players to communicate more on the court, to aid in successfully running plays, cite vulnerabilities in real time and hold each other accountable in their tasks.

That may be amplified at Purdue Fort Wayne, where men's basketball coach Jon Coffman acknowledged, while chuckling, he tends to “recruit some quiet dudes, when I need some more loudmouths like me.”

And it could be further amplified during a pandemic because of the precious little practice time, the requisite spacing during practices and the wearing of masks at PFW that can make talking, and listening, a bit more challenging. Using a microphone during practice, Coffman is often the lone voice, but he wants to hear others and he wants to hear them during games, too.

The Mastodons (1-2, 0-2 in the Horizon League) have played only twice since Nov. 25 – they lost to Cleveland State 63-61 on Dec. 19 and 89-80 on Dec. 20 – and communication could be the key to reversing a course that has seen PFW prone to lapses at both ends of the court.

The Mastodons play host to Robert Morris at 7 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Sunday at the Gates Center.

“The guys have got to be more vocal and coach themselves up,” Coffman said, “to where they're holding each other accountable. Like, 'Hey, we've got to be really disciplined on this possession and go in laser focused.'”

Chemistry hasn't been the easiest thing this season. Aside from problems created by the pandemic, including some players having to quarantine multiple times, there have been injuries and the Mastodons are using a slew of transfer players such as starters Jalon Pipkins and Bobby Planutis, plus Demetric Horton.

When it comes to vocal players, Coffman knows he can rely on junior Jarred Godfrey, who is averaging a team-best 14.7 points.

“Jarred, I mean, he's played in all the minutes, he's got a voice, and you saw the stuff (advocating for) social justice over the summer,” Coffman said. “He's got some juice to him. He's really bright ... and he could have gone to any place in the country. He's got it.”

Coffman envisions sophomore Deonte Billups growing into such a role, senior Dylan Carl becoming a dependable voice and junior Ra Kpedi showing moxie.

Then there's senior DeMierre Black, who's averaging 13 points and 5 rebounds.

“DeMierre has gotten more vocal, but he's still not a big talker. But his actions and that sort of stuff, he really knows how we want to play,” said Coffman, whose Mastodons are averaging 69.3 points (below Robert Morris' 70.3 average) and allowing and average of 71.7 points (below the 75.7 of the Colonials).

Robert Morris (1-2, 0-0 in Horizon League) is coming off an 85-71 loss to Marshall on Dec. 20. A.J. Bramah, a 6-foot-7 center/forward, leads the Colonials in points (18.7) and rebounds (7) per game.

“He's a really tough matchup,” Coffman said.

“The biggest obstacle is going to be just they have a winning tradition. They're coming off 20 wins. They've got a lot of older guys, experience coming back. They've got a really good coach (in Andrew Toole). They're going to put intense pressure on you with that pass-and-catch game ... and that's where you've got to read-and-react and have disciplined offensive stuff.”

