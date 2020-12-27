PFW still winless in Horizon League

The Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team lost 102-88 Saturday to Robert Morris – dropping it to 1-3, including 0-3 in its first Horizon League games – but the Mastodons showed offensive promise with precise execution for much of the first half and the early minutes of the second half.

The problem was the defense, which allowed the Colonials to shoot 60% from the field, including 13 of 24 from 3-point range.

It was the first Horizon League victory for Robert Morris after 39 years in the Northeast Conference. AJ Bramah scored a game-best 28 points (on 11-of-18 shooting) with eight rebounds for Robert Morris. The teams meet at 5 p.m. today, again at the Gates Center.

“I think (our) group can be a really, really good offensive team. Now, we've got to show some more fight on the defensive end,” coach Jon Coffman said.

Robert Morris (2-2, 1-0) came in averaging 70.3 points and shooting 43.9%, then overcame an early nine-point deficit.

“We've got to be detailed and that's what it is,” Coffman said. “I mean, we gave up two buckets on backside, baseline, out-of-bounds (plays), which is an absolute (no-no) with us ... and we've worked on it plenty. And we were not very good in our ball-screen defense. There were so many different breakdowns.”

PFW had only 10 turnovers but was foiled by 6-of-22 shooting from beyond the arc, despite 50% shooting overall.

“We've shot the ball well this year,” Coffman said, “but to beat a team like that you can't go 6 for 22 from (3-point range) with open looks. I mean, we didn't take a tough 3 all night. We took really, really good looks. We've got to be able to knock those down. ... I feel good about that going into tomorrow because I feel we left some makes.”

Jarred Godfrey scored 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting to pace the Mastodons. Deonte Billups had 14 points, Dylan Carl 12 and Jalon Pipkins 10.

“We just need to focus on what we do every day in practice and we should be good,” Billups said. “Every day in practice, we work on getting better. I think this team has a great upside and it's just about putting the pieces together right now.”

Things started promisingly for the Mastodons, who led 12-3 after Billups followed a successful 3-pointer with a layup. Demetric Horton helped maintain a lead with a pass from the corner to Ra Kpedi for a finger-roll, which was followed by a Horton 3-pointer to make it 17-10.

But the Colonials hit their next four shots and tied it at 27 on a Bramah baseline jumper with 7:43 remaining in the half. Cameron Wilbon then gave the Colonials a 30-27 lead with a 3-pointer.

Robert Morris led 43-37 at halftime, paced by Kam Farris' 11 points (he and Jon Williams finished with 17 apiece).

Both teams were accurate to open the second half – Robert Morris made 7 of 9 shots and PFW 7 of 12 – and that included a Bramah fall-away jumper for a 57-48 lead. The Colonials took an 84-70 lead on a Williams 3-pointer.

jcohn@jg.net