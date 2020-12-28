Mastodons post 1st Horizon win

The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team needed one of its leaders to step up Sunday if it was going to break out of its early season doldrums.

Enter Jarred Godfrey.

The 6-foot-5 junior guard was a playmaker at both ends of the Gates Center court, totaling season highs in points (27), rebounds (10) and assists (5), along with a career-best five steals, in an 87-82 victory over Robert Morris.

It was PFW’s first ever victory in the Horizon League and snapped a three-game losing streak. Like PFW (2-3, 1-3), Robert Morris (2-3, 1-1) joined the Horizon League this year and got its first conference victory Saturday by defeating PFW 102-88 at the Gates Center.

“I definitely took it upon myself to make sure that my team, myself included, did whatever we needed to do to get the ‘W,’ no matter how that looked,” Godfrey said. “I definitely took it personal. Obviously, the first three Horizon League games, three losses in a row on our home floor, giving up 102 points yesterday and last weekend (letting Cleveland State get) hot, I definitely took it upon myself.”

Godfrey came into Sunday averaging 16.5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

“I really challenged Jarred in our game-day practice and one of my assistants said, ‘Hey, it’s game day, don’t come at him too hard.’ I said, ‘Forget that, I’m going at Jarred and it’ll just expound on everybody, OK?’ And it was true,” said PFW coach Jon Coffman, who had lit into his players for one of “the worst Division I defensive efforts” he’d ever seen in Saturday’s loss.

In that game, the Colonials outshot the Mastodons 60% to 50%, led by AJ Bramah’s 28 points and 8 rebounds.

On Sunday, despite the 6-7 Bramah still looking good with 23 points and eight rebounds, the Mastodons were the more precise squad, shooting 64.2% to the Colonials’ 50%, despite PFW having seven more turnovers than Robert Morris.

Godfrey made 9 of 11 shots, including two steal-and-score plays that helped PFW build a 24-point lead.

“He’s been phenomenal all summer, through the pandemic, taking leadership roles in everything he’s doing,” Coffman said. “And you know, that’s awesome when I’ve got a bunch of newcomers who don’t know me that well. We’re masked up and all our (team-bonding activities), where they’d usually get to know me and where I can challenge a guy, those (are limited this year).”

PFW’s Bobby Planutis had 13 points, including 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. He hit two late 3s for a 76-67 lead, shortly after a 19-2 Robert Morris run.

The Mastodons’ Dylan Carl totaled 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting, including a stretch of three straight baskets in the paint for an early 30-20 lead, and Demetric Horton had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Ra Kpedi added nine points.

Robert Morris’ Jon Williams had 16 points and Kahliel Spear had 12.

“We’ve learned and took some stuff from every game and made leaps every game,” Godfrey said. “So I don’t feel like we’re going to stop now. This team has so much more potential, so much more we can tap into. And that’ll come as the season progresses. This is definitely a good building block for many more (victories) to come.”

