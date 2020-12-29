Sticking with Neu paying off for Cardinals

While suffering through a dismal 2-10 season, including an 0-8 record in the Mid-American Conference, football coach Mike Neu used to drive home in 2017 and feel as if he was letting down the most important people in his life.

Not his employers, who undoubtedly were wondering if he was the right man for the job, or necessarily even his players.

“I'm my own worst critic. There were a lot of sleepless nights back then, a lot of scars back then. I always felt awful coming home at night and, more than anything, I felt like I let my family down. My wife and my three kids, I felt like I let them down,” Neu said, noting no one explicitly told him his job was in danger, though he was well aware it was.

“Nobody had to say anything to me. I'm a realist and I know what this business is like. You're expected to win and if you don't, change is likely to happen.”

Ball State's patience with Neu has paid off with its first MAC title since 1996 and first trip to a bowl game since after the 2013 season. The Cardinals (6-1, 5-1 MAC) face No. 19 San Jose State (7-0, 6-0 in the Mountain West Conference) at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Arizona.

The Cardinals are coming off a 38-28 victory over Buffalo in the Dec. 18 MAC Championship Game in Detroit, where Drew Plitt completed 20 of 31 passes for 263 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, while rushing for another touchdown.

Ball State's football program, which dates back to 1924, has only played in nine bowls and lost them all. But Neu, who is 21-34 since being hired in 2016, has his team breaking from expectations.

“(Ball State) couldn't have done a better job than picking him and I couldn't think of a better coach to play for. He's truly unbelievable,” said linebacker Jimmy Daw, who blocked a field-goal attempt and forced a key fumble in the MAC title game.

Neu, an Indianapolis native who quarterbacked Ball State to the conference title in 1993 and was the league's Offensive Player of the Year, had a unique résumé when he was hired. He'd been a head coach in the Arena Football League for Carolina and New Orleans; a quarterbacks coach for Tulane; and, from 2014 to 2015, the quarterbacks coach of the NFL's New Orleans Saints, working with a future Hall of Famer, Drew Brees.

Neu believed in 2017 the current class of seniors, which includes Norwell graduate Curtis Blackwell on the offensive line, would develop into something special and help change a culture of losing. A 6-18 record through two seasons at the helm created obvious doubts around Muncie, though Neu was supported by university President Geoffrey Mearns, who was hired in 2017, and athletic director Beth Goetz, who was hired before the 2018 season.

“They certainly didn't have to stick with me,” Neu said. “I thank them on a regular basis because I know sometimes that's not the popular choice. I'm sure there were some in the community, and some of our supporters, who were probably thinking, 'OK I'm not sure he can get it done.' I understand that. It's a cutthroat business, it's a results-oriented business. We showed progress every single year, but it's great to put it all together.”

Ball State is riding its first six-game winning streak – and has its first winning season – since 2013 under Neu's predecessor, Pete Lembo, and the players repeatedly credit Neu for moving the program in the right direction.

“Just look at the love for him that our whole team, especially me, has,” Plitt said. “We went through some tough times. I get why they may have stepped away (from Neu), but they didn't. They saw the vision that (the coaches) were putting forth and that we were putting forth. I'm thankful that they stuck with him because we wouldn't be here without him. I'm thankful for every moment we've had with him as a team.”

