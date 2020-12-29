Terrapins get win over No. 6 Badgers

MADISON, Wis. – Maryland coach Mark Turgeon wasn't exactly pleased that the Big Ten schedule had his team on the road for a Christmas Eve game followed by a trip to Wisconsin four days later.

Now, he couldn't be happier about it.

Eric Ayala scored 17 points, while Aaron Wiggins added 15 points and nine rebounds as Maryland beat No. 6 Wisconsin 70-64 on Monday night.

Coming in, the Terrapins were 0-2 in the conference, including a loss at Purdue on Dec. 24, and their wins were against the likes of Mount St. Mary's and St. Peter's.

Maryland (6-3, 1-2 Big Ten) beat Wisconsin (8-2, 2-1) by refusing to let the Badgers have their bread-and-butter – the paint.

Maryland outscored Wisconsin 38-20 in the paint, limiting the Badgers' post team of Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter to just 12 points on 6-of-18 shooting. Faced with a 3-2 zone in the second half, Wisconsin began to settle for 3-pointers.

They hit 8 of 21 for the game. That's in line with their attempts per game on the season.

No. 21 MINNESOTA 81, No. 17 MICHIGAN STATE 56: In Minneapolis, Liam Robbins had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, leading a stifling effort by No. 21 Minnesota. Marcus Carr scored 19 points and dished out five assists for the Gophers (9-1, 2-1 Big Ten), who never trailed and held the sputtering Spartans to 25.7% shooting (18 for 70) while outrebounding them 52-36. Aaron Henry, who came off the bench for the first time this season, had 11 points and three assists, both paltry team highs as the Spartans (6-3, 0-3) hit their first 0-3 start in Big Ten play in 19 years. Minnesota, which beat then-No. 4 Iowa on Friday, has defeated consecutive opponents ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time since beating Michigan State and Purdue in the Big Ten tournament in 2010. The Gophers have five more games in a row against teams currently in the AP Top 25.

SAINT FRANCIS 99, EDWARD WATERS 73: At the Hutzell Center, David Ejah made 5 of 12 shots, and all five of his free-throw attempts, to lead the Cougars with 16 point in the Northern Lakes Insurance Classic. Antwaan Cushingberry added 15 points, Dan McKeeman had 14 and Jalan Mull had 13 for the Cougars (11-1), who play host to East-West University at 2 p.m. today.For Edward Waters (3-1), Bryant Nolan Jr. had 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting.