Evans carries load for Cards

It's not difficult to see that some of Tye Evans' gifts on the football field are hereditary.

His father, Tyrone, was a professional wrestler known to World Wrestling Entertainment fans as the villainous character Michael Tarver. His grandfather, Tyrone Evans Sr., played football and basketball at Kent State and went on to play for the NFL's Denver Broncos.

But if you ask Tye Evans, a Ball State running back, how his family members have helped him this season, he'll talk more about mental approaches to athletics than anything having to do with carrying a football, taking advantage of blocks or lifting weights.

“A lot of it is more mental,” said Tye Evans, adding that advice also comes from his mother and stepfather. “Obviously, I get physical genes from both sides of the family. But I talk to my father all the time, and I talk to my grandfather every now and then, about just confidence. And with (our No. 1 running back) Caleb Huntley being gone, my pops has been the one really telling me to just be myself, to just be me, and everything else will just take care of itself. Just trust my preparation.”

Coming into this season, Huntley was expected to be one of the top backs in the country. He didn't disappoint through three games, totaling 437 yards and six touchdowns, but then suffered an injury and opted out of the season Dec. 13 to prepare for the NFL draft.

Enter Evans, a 6-foot, 240-pound redshirt sophomore, who has 74 carries for 344 yards and one touchdown. That includes 18 carries for 94 yards in the Cardinals' 38-28 victory over Buffalo in the Mid-American Conference championship game Dec. 18.

With their first MAC title since 1996 in hand, the Cardinals (6-1, 5-1) will pursue their first bowl victory at 2 p.m. Thursday at Tucson, Arizona, where they will face No. 19 San Jose State (7-0, 6-0 in Mountain West Conference) in the Arizona Bowl.

Ball State is 0-8-1 in bowl games, the last coming after the 2013 season, when it lost 23-20 to Arkansas State in the GoDaddy Bowl.

Whatever happens Thursday, Evans is sure to be a significant part of it, though Will Jones, quarterback Drew Plitt and receiver Justin Hall are likely to carry the ball, too. It's a role that Evans wasn't counting on during the fall, after carrying the ball four times through his first two years.

“At the beginning of the season, I was just trying to find a way to contribute any way I can, whether it was in the fullback room or the tight ends room, whatever I could do,” said Evans, a native of Macedonia, Ohio.

Ball State has an impressive passing attack. Plitt has completed 152 of 231 passes for 1,947 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions; Hall has 49 catches for 665 yards and four TDs; and Yo'Heinz Tyler has 38 catches for 504 yards and seven TDs.

But the run game has stayed solid without Huntley. Ball State averages 453.7 offensive yards (24th in the nation and more than San Jose State's 442.9 yards), and that includes 177 rushing yards per game.

“Obviously, I'm not Caleb Huntley,” said Evans, who had 25 carries for 101 yards in a 27-24 victory at Toledo on Nov. 28. “Caleb Huntley is a great player, a really good player, and hopefully he'll get an opportunity to show how good he is at the next level.

“But the biggest thing for me was going in there and not trying to fill his role because I know that I'm not him. He's got strengths that I don't have, and I've got strengths that he doesn't have, so it's just been about going in there and being myself, running behind our big hogs in front.”

One of those offensive linemen is Norwell graduate Curtis Blackwell, a right tackle who's part of a senior group that was 11-25 coming into this season. Homestead graduate Porter Haught is a redshirt freshman on the offensive line.

“My freshman year (2018), we went 4-8,” Evans said. “The year before that, they were going 2-10 and I was watching it on TV and it was bad. ... But the seniors have got a sense of accomplishment because they obviously turned the program around. They've been through highs and lows – the highest of highs being the MAC championship and the lowest of lows being picked to finish last in the MAC (in 2018) – and our senior class is super-excited and feeling the accomplishment. But I know they're not content and they're still hungry.”

After being thrust into the spotlight for Ball State, which has outperformed expectations and history this year, Evans also isn't content heading to Tucson.

“It's definitely a business trip, not a vacation,” he said. “But we're definitely excited for the experience, something Ball State hasn't had the opportunity (often) to do in the past. We can make some history by getting our first (bowl) win. So we're really excited to go and get the opportunity to try and do that.”

