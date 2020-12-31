Cardinals ready for rare bowl game

The Ball State football team isn't accustomed to being in this position, balancing the jubilancy of winning a conference championship with preparations for a bowl game.

The Cardinals won the Mid-American Conference title Dec. 18, defeating Buffalo 38-28 in Detroit, and at 2 p.m. today they face No. 19 San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl at Tucson, Arizona.

The Cardinals (6-1, 5-1) haven't been in a bowl since after the 2013 season and are 0-8-1 in bowl games.

“Sometimes we can get caught up in all of it. We won a MAC championship for the first time (since 1996), and you can get a little content with that, but our guys are still hungry,” said running back Tye Evans, who has 74 carries for 344 yards and one touchdown in the last five games.

“We're still hungry to leave a legacy here. I think we've done a really good job – and the coaches have done a really good job – at keeping everybody hungry and on the same page (by saying), 'The job's not done, we're not done yet, we've still got one more game.' Why not go win a bowl game, you know what I'm saying?”

The Spartans (7-0, 6-0 in the Mountain West Conference), who have a 7-3 bowl record, are in a bowl for the first time since 2015, when they defeated Georgia State 27-16 in the Cure Bowl.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle for Ball State will be containing defensive tackle Cade Hall, who has 10 sacks, was the Mountain West's Defensive Player of the Year, and is the first San Jose State player in 13 years to be named a First Team All-American.

Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt has completed 152 of 231 passes for 1,947 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. Justin Hall has 49 catches for 665 yards and four TDs. Yo'Heinz Tyler has 38 catches for 504 yards and seven TDs.

“We're playing a good team and we've got to have our best stuff, play our best brand of Cardinal football to have a chance to get a win,” said Ball State coach Mike Neu, noting how disappointing it is that Ball State's fans can't join in the Tucson festivities because of the pandemic.

“That's the part that hurts more than anything else, so we're trying to share (the experience) the best we can. The best thing we can do is bring a win back to the alums, and obviously we appreciate all the support, the well-wishes, the good lucks, the text messages, the social media.”

The Cardinals average 34.3 points and 453.7 offensive yards, the Spartans 30.9 points and 442.9 yards. The big differences have come defensively: Ball State gives up 27.6 points and 441.7 yards per game; San Jose State gives up 17.9 points, the 13th lowest average in the nation, and 338.1 yards.

Spartans quarterback Nick Starkel has completed 138 of 212 passes for 1,906 yards with 16 TDs and four interceptions, including 32-of-52 passing for 453 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-20 victory over Boise State in the MWC Championship Game.

But the Cardinals have defensive star power of their own, namely linebacker Brandon Martin, Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the MAC.

“When you look around the team, we're just a hungry group of guys, just naturally because of what we've been through as a team, with the adversity earlier and in our careers,” Martin said. “We get to an opportunity like this and you hear that no Ball State team has won a bowl game before, that motivates us even after being MAC champions. We find a lot of motivation in that.”

