PFW redshirt senior takes leadership role

Purdue Fort Wayne's 6-foot-11 Dylan Carl has long arms.

They're certainly noticeable when he's slithering and faking his way through the paint with what coach Jon Coffman termed a Hakeem Olajuwon shake, though the young PFW players prefer to equate it to a Karl-Anthony Towns move.

Carl's arms are perhaps most conspicuous when he thrusts them in the air during a stoppage of play, signaling his teammates to sprint over for words of wisdom.

“When we see the other team's going on a run, our guys, their minds might not be in the right place, so that's when I like to take a couple seconds. 'All right, just slow down, guys. We know what we've got to do; we've worked on it all week. Just refocus and let's focus on the next possession,' ” said Carl, who as a redshirt senior has been on campus since 2016 – longer than any of his teammates – and played 105 games with starts in 70 of the last 71.

“I've definitely been trying to lead a little bit more, especially since we've only played five games and ... this time last year, we'd played 15. We need some leaders and some good followers, too.”

PFW (2-3, 1-3 Horizon League) is coming off its first ever Horizon League victory, 87-82 over Robert Morris at the Gates Center. In that game, Jarred Godfrey had a sparkling performance – 27 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals – and Carl added 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting, three rebounds and three assists.

That included three straight Carl baskets from the paint to help PFW open a 30-20 lead.

“We knew they were hard-hedging the ball screen and it's all about the timing,” Carl said. “I would slip the screen and they just found me pretty much at the rim for easy buckets and we just kept doing it.”

As the Mastodons prepare for games today and Saturday at Highland Heights, Kentucky, against reigning Horizon League champion Northern Kentucky (3-4, 1-1), Carl's abilities will come into focus even more.

“He's the OG around here. He's been here the longest,” Godfrey said. “It's good when he can step up and make plays like (Sunday). I love it. We're going to need that from him all year.”

Carl, 22, who is from Alma, Michigan, is averaging 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and no blocks. While that's akin to his averages of last season – 6.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and .82 blocks – it's taken him time to gain momentum. That holds true for the entire team, which has relied on transfer players such as Jalon Pipkins and Demetric Horton and went through 32 days and seven canceled games between victories, after it defeated Southeastern Louisiana 67-63 in overtime to open the season.

“I haven't really played like myself since last season in the (Summit League) Tournament because this year has been really different,” Carl said. “But as a team, it's really nice to get a win. We hadn't been playing well. If you look at the very first game against Southeastern Louisiana, compare it to Sunday's game, you can't even compare the two. It's good to see how much we're improving so fast.”

Coffman raves about Carl's poise, passing and ability to perform things such as a reverse with heavy English, describing the sidespin he can put on the ball to convert a tough-angle shot. And Carl has heeded Coffman's call for more communication among his players on the court.

“He's really stepping up,” Coffman said. “I love watching when he's bringing the guys in the huddle. So many times out there, he's had three or four guys who just never have played for us before in these situations. To have them out there and know what I'm thinking, it's really good.”

