PFW works on finishing games

Jalon Pipkins has noticed more intensity at the Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team's practices this week.

A lot more intensity.

“We've got more of an edge to us,” said Pipkins, a senior guard, who transferred from Loyola Chicago after last season. “I'm not saying we weren't taking practice serious from the beginning, but we're really competing and really voicing out every single possession (now). It's a different mentality at practice and I think we've got an edge to us and really are ready to get some more wins.”

The Mastodons (2-5, 1-5 Horizon League) have lost five of their last six games – the victory was 87-82 over Robert Morris on Dec. 27 – but it's not just the lack of victories that seems to have catalyzed this week's passion.

The way the Mastodons have been losing, squandering big leads, has irked them. In last weekend's losses at Northern Kentucky – 75-68 and 70-68 – the Mastodons squandered second-half leads of four points Saturday and 11 points Sunday.

“We've just got to have more of that dog mentality to finish off games,” Pipkins said. “We're trying to build those habits right now and stack good practice days up.”

The Mastodons play host to Illinois-Chicago 7 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Saturday at the Gates Center. The Flames (5-2, 2-0) are 3-1 all time against PFW.

While guard Jarred Godfrey has been PFW's most dangerous player, averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, UIC guard Teyvion Kirk is averaging 13.7 points, 8.9 assists and 7.1 rebounds. Kirk is coming off the third triple-double in program history with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a 90-73 victory over Oakland on Dec. 20. UIC has had four games canceled because of COVID-19 protocols since then.

“We're now three weeks out of our last quarantine and we are in better shape now,” PFW coach Jon Coffman said. “We should be executing some of the things that I've been saying we've got to do to win. So I've been able to coach a little more normally (recently) and, yes, there's an urgency.”

The Mastodons are looking for better performances from familiar names – Dylan Carl, Deonte Billups, and DeMierre Black – but the transfer players, Pipkins, Bobby Planutis and Demetric Horton, are also trying to lead the charge.

“I'm just trying to get better and to be more of a voice,” said Pipkins, who is averaging 11 points and 3.1 assists. “I'm never not confident with my game. All the numbers, everything is going to play out. But I think me being a leader for the younger guys is really what I'm focusing on. Like at practice, having that voice. If somebody does something wrong, I'm going to be either telling them what they did (incorrectly) right there or I'm going to tell them 'good job.' I just want to have that voice with everybody, especially the younger guys, and just try and be a leader.”

