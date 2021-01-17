Streaking Mastodons earn sweep

The Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team won its fourth straight game and completed a two-game sweep of Milwaukee, winning 81-74 on Saturday night.

At Milwaukee, Jarred Godfrey had 18 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds, converting 7 of 12 shots for the Mastodons.

Jalon Pipkins had 16 points and six rebounds, Bobby Planutis had 15 points, and Dylan Carl had 10 with five rebounds.

PFW (6-5, 5-5 in Horizon League) made 12 of 17 from 3-point range and shot 62.8% from the field. Milwaukee (5-4, 4-3), which was led by Tafari Simms' 24 points and eight rebounds, made 7 of 26 3-pointers and was 45% from the field.

NOTRE DAME 80, BOSTON COLLEGE 70: At South Bend, Dane Goodwin scored 21 points, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham had double-doubles, and Notre Dame got its first ACC victory.

Hubb had 13 points and 10 assists and Durham had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Nate Laszewski added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Cormac Ryan scored 10 for the Fighting Irish (4-8, 1-5).

Steffon Mitchell had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles (3-10, 1-6). Jay Heath and Wynston Tabbs added 14 points each and CJ Felder scored 10.

BALL STATE 78, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 58: At Muncie, Miryne Thomas had a season-high 20 points for Ball State.

Luke Bumbalough had 11 points for Ball State (6-5, 4-2). Blake Huggins added 10 points. K.J. Walton had 10 points and six rebounds.

Zool Kueth had 15 points for the Huskies (2-10, 1-6).

Trendon Hankerson added 12 points. Darius Beane had eight rebounds and seven assists.

BUTLER 70, No. 8 CREIGHTON 66: At Indianapolis, Aaron Thompson scored 17 points and found Bryce Nze for the go-ahead layup with 68 seconds left in overtime as Butler completed a remarkable second-half comeback.

Creighton scored the first two baskets in overtime, but Butler took over from there, scoring eight straight points over the final 3:07. Nze, who made it 67-66 with his layup, finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs (4-7, 3-5) also overcame a 71-58 deficit over the final 71/2 minutes of regulation.

Denzel Mahoney scored 23 of his season-high 29 points in the second half to lead Creighton (10-3, 6-2), which had a six-game winning streak snapped.

HUNTINGTON 93, GRACE 85: At Huntington, Caleb Middlesworth made 12-of-21 shots for 28 points with nine rebounds to lead the Foresters (11-5, 4-4), who got 19 apiece from Hank Pulver and Zach Goodine. Grace (11-5, 4-3) was led by Jake Wadding's 18 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Women

GREEN BAY 70, PFW 59: At the Gates Center, Hailey Oskey made 6 of 8 shots for 13 points to lead Green Bay (7-4, 6-2). The Mastodons (0-12, 0-10), who never led, were paced by Sierra Bell's career-high 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Riley Ott and Jaida Wolfork had 11 points apiece.

TAYLOR 87, SAINT FRANCIS 52: At the Hutzell Center, Lauren James had 24 points and Madisyn Fischer 20 for Taylor (14-3, 7-2). Saint Francis (9-7, 3-4) was paced by Cassidy Crawford's 13 points.

HUNTINGTON 59, GRACE 54: At Winona Lake, Sam Vaughn and Logan Rowles had 15 points apiece for the Foresters (6-4, 3-3). Grace (10-9, 1-8) was led by Maddie Ryman's 12 points.