    Saturday, January 23, 2021 8:24 pm

    Jefferson carries Green Bay over Purdue Fort Wayne 87-72

    Associated Press

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – Josh Jefferson scored 21 points as Green Bay downed Purdue Fort Wayne 87-72 on Saturday.

    Amari Davis had 18 points for Green Bay (5-11, 5-7 Horizon League), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Japannah Kellogg III added 15 points and Lucas Stieber 14. Green Bay scored a season-high 43 first-half points.

    Jalon Pipkins had 16 points for the Mastodons (6-7, 5-7) and Jarred Godfrey 15.

    Green Bay also beat the Mastodons 77-59 on Friday.

