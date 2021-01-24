PFW falls short in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Josh Jefferson scored 21 points as Green Bay downed Purdue Fort Wayne 87-72 on Saturday.

Amari Davis had 18 points for Green Bay (5-11, 5-7 Horizon League), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Japannah Kellogg III added 15 points and Lucas Stieber 14. Green Bay scored a season-high 43 first-half points.

Jalon Pipkins had 16 points for the Mastodons (6-7, 5-7) and Jarred Godfrey 15.

Green Bay also beat the Mastodons 77-59 on Friday.

SAINT FRANCIS 100, GOSHEN 85: At the Hutzell Center, the No. 24-ranked Cougars opened up a 17-point lead at intermission as Carroll graduate Dan McKeeman led the way with 18 points for the hosts. Jalan Mull, a Blackhawk Christian grad, added 14 points and seven assists for USF (16-5, 3-5 Crossroads League). Homestead product Tahj Curry poured in a game-high 33 points for Goshen (3-17, 1-10), which opened the game on a 17-0 run.

MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 84, GRACE 78: In Winona Lake, the visiting Cougars limited the hosts to a 19 percent shooting performance from three-point range (5-of-27). Jake Wadding led Grace (12-6, 5-4 CL) with 18 points.

TAYLOR 80, HUNTINGTON 70: In Upland, Jason Hubbard became the 44th player in Trojan program history to score 1,000 career points as the hosts won the Crossroads League contest. Huntington North graduate Hank Pulver scored 12 for the Foresters (12-6, 5-5).

TRINE 92, OLIVET 79: In Angola, the Thunder stayed perfect (5-0) by shooting 51% (36-of-70) from the floor. East Noble graduate Brent Cox aided the Trine effort with 14 points.

ANDERSON 72, MANCHESTER 64: In Anderson, the Ravens scored 31 points off 21 turnovers to sent back the visiting Spartans. Cortiz Buckner scored a game-high 23 points for Manchester (2-3).

Women

BALL ST. 68, E. MICHIGAN 64: In Ypsilanti, Michigan, the Cardinals won despite missing their head coach and two assistants because of COVID-19 safety protocols. Central Noble product Sydney Freeman scored 12 points for Ball State (6-5, 4-3 Mid-American Conference).

OAKLAND 73, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 61: In Oakland, Michigan, the Golden Grizzlies used a 13-0 second-half run to take control of the Horizon League tilt. Riley Ott paced the Mastodons (0-14, 0-12) with 16 points, five assists and three steals. PFW held Oakland scoreless from three-point range.

SAINT FRANCIS 67, GOSHEN 55: In Goshen, the Cougars erased an eight-point halftime deficit, outscoring the host Maple Leafs 24-10 in the final quarter. Cassidy Crawford led USF (10-8, 5-4 CL) with 16 points, while Central Noble graduate Meleah Leatherman added 15. South Side product TaNiece Chapman paced Goshen (5-14, 3-7) with nine points and eight rebounds.

MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 67, GRACE 52: In Mount Vernon, Ohio, the Cougars opened up strong, taking a 24-8 lead after one quarter and never looking back. Kyannah Stull scored a team-high 17 points for the Lancers (10-11, 1-10 CL).

HUNTINGTON 76, TAYLOR 66: In Huntington, Columbia City product Alaina Rongos scored a team-high 19 points and Huntington North graduate Maddy Robrock added 12 for Huntington (7-6, 4-5).

ANDERSON 50, MANCHESTER 48: In North Manchester, Makynlee Taylor's driving layup with 71 seconds remaining broke a 48-all deadlock and the Ravens held on for the road victory. Carroll graduate Macy Miller led all scorers with 12 points for Manchester (1-9), while Lexi Dellinger, a South Adams alum, was one of three players to lead Anderson (1-3) with nine points.