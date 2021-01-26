Saint Francis to allow 1,500 fans at football games

There will be fans at Saint Francis home football games in the spring.

The Cougars announced Tuesday that they will allow up to 1,500 spectators, or about 37.5% of capacity, through the gates at their four spring home games, beginning with the season-opener against Madonna on Feb. 27.

The football team canceled its fall season and put together a 7-game schedule for the spring after the NAIA moved its Football Championship Series postseason tournament to April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cougars are asking fans to socially distance outside of their traveling party and to wear masks when walking in the stadium. VIP tickets and VIP parking passes will not be made available this season because of limited space, the university said in a statement.

"I go back to watching my son play high school football at Bishop Dwenger all fall and they gave a limited number of tickets out, we all spaced out and we did what we had to do," Saint Francis athletic director Mike McCaffrey said. "It was all good and we got to enjoy football. And that's how I'm trying to picture it, but on a little bigger of a scale."

The Cougars will split attendance into four groups, each with a specific allocation of tickets.

The first group will be family members of players. Each player will get an allotment of four tickets to hand out, which will cost the family members $10 apiece. Visiting fans will be allotted 200 tickets for each game, also priced at $10 each. Saint Francis students, faculty and administrative staff will be allotted 250 tickets in total and those will be free of charge.

Finally, there will be 500 tickets available to the general public, for $10 each. That is in contrast to Saint Francis basketball games and other winter sports, which have only been at 25% capacity at maximum and have allowed very few fans from outside the university's community.

"(Not having fans from the general public) has been the biggest heartbreak for basketball," McCaffrey said. "I've let a couple people in here or there from the community, alumni that have come to games for 25 years. ... So being able to let more of the community come in is certainly huge and we're trying to do it as best we can."

"We've got enough room in the stands where everybody can space out and be safe and it'll be good."

The tickets will not be available all at once, but rather on a game-by-game basis. The tickets for the upcoming week's game will go on sale the Monday of game week at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at saintfranciscougars.com/online-tickets.

The first tickets for the Madonna game will go on sale Feb. 22.

McCaffrey has been in regular contact with the local health department as Saint Francis has slowly phased in fans at basketball games. From that experience, he feels he has a good understanding of what health officials want in terms of spacing and safety precautions.

"I think we can have a pretty good gameday environment and stay under the precautions we need to," the athletic director said. "I do think 1,500 is a manageable number."

"Hopefully our team is excited to play because they've been waiting a long time to play," he added. "To pull a spring football season off is pretty cool. It'll be different, but it'll be cool."

