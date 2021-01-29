Billups growing into his game in 2nd year

Deonte Billups considered last season and admitted he was playing “timid” and “trying to do everything right.” While he had some impressive and rare performances for a Purdue Fort Wayne true freshman, playing in 33 games and starting 18, he believes the strides he's made as a sophomore are apparent.

“Last year, I was more scared, just trying not to make mistakes,” said Billups, a 6-foot-4 guard from Moline, Illinois. “This year, I'm a little more comfortable. As a returner, coach expects me to be one of the leaders on the team. I have higher expectations and that's helped me a lot.”

Billups is averaging 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. That may seem worse than last season – 8.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game – but those numbers don't tell the whole story.

Billups has dealt with injuries and multiple pandemic-related quarantines, which limited his contributions early in the season, though his health and confidence have improved in recent weeks and he's started all 13 games. His shooting accuracy has improved, from 40.4% last season to 47.2% this season; his 3-point shooting has improved, from 32.4% to 40%; and he's been a solidifying presence for the many transfer players and freshmen.

“That's just the beauty of our team; we have a lot of guys who can shoot. We have a lot of guys who can create this year,” Billups said. “We're a team that looks for great shots. We give up good shots for great shots, and we just try to find the open man.”

Granted, things didn't go well last weekend for the Mastodons (6-7, 5-7 in Horizon League), who came in with a four-game winning streak and then lost 77-59 and 87-72 at Green Bay (5-11, 5-7).

“I think we just took away that we can't underestimate any team in our conference and that we have to be able to come out ready to play from the start every game,” said Billups, who will face Oakland (6-13, 6-6) today and Saturday at the Gates Center.

The Golden Grizzlies' schedule has been formidable – they took No. 25 Michigan to overtime and lost to Nov. 4 Michigan State, Oklahoma State and Purdue – and they feature Jalen Moore (18.8 points per game) and Rashad Williams (13.8).

“They have two of the best guards in the league, including Jalen Moore, who we recruited (out of Cloverdale). Literally until the time he called Oakland, I thought we were getting him. And he's a really good player,” PFW coach Jon Coffman said. “He's an Indiana guy. I saw him play a ton. He is explosive, he is good. He's (terrific) drawing fouls; he's going to be a bear in ball screens to be able to guard.”

Williams is an unabashed shooter, who has 183 attempts from 3-point range, 90 more than anyone else at Oakland, and made 32.8% of them.

While Billups missed all six of his 3-point attempts over the last two games, his ability to defend Oakland's playmakers and convert shots could decide this weekend's games for PFW.

“I'm glad that I've been able to shoot better this year,” he said.

Notes: The Horizon League announced its tournament will run, for men's and women's basketball, from Feb. 5 to March 9. Twelve teams will play in the men's event and 11 in the women's. The first two rounds will be on campuses. The semifinals and finals will be at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

