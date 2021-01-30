'Juice' missing for PFW

There were excellent plays, such as a Deonte Billups' no-look pass in the paint to Dylan Carl for an early layup, and Bobby Planutis' thunderous second-half dunk.

But those moments Friday night were too scarce for a Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team that shot poorly early and, even after digging itself out of an early hole, never really found its offensive rhythm in an 81-66 loss to Oakland at the Gates Center.

“I'm disappointed in our 'juice,' just our energy levels tonight,” PFW coach Jon Coffman said. “We faced some adversity, and I thought our guys grinded to get us to a four-point (deficit) at halftime, but just the energy levels of the whole group, I was disappointed. And that was our primary goal all week, just talking about that 'juice' and the energy levels to build consistency.”

Planutis had 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. But the Mastodons lost a third consecutive game, on the heels of a four-game winning streak that had seemed, midway through the month, to have put Purdue Fort Wayne back in the thick of the Horizon League race.

PFW (6-8, 5-8) gets another shot at 7 p.m.. today at the battle-tested Golden Grizzlies (7-13, 7-6), who this season took No. 7 Michigan to overtime and lost to Michigan State, Oklahoma State and Purdue.

Jalen Moore had 18 points and nine assists to lead Oakland, which shot 43.9% from the field and made 11 of 26 from 3-point range. The Mastodons' numbers were similar – 42.9% from the field and 10 of 24 from beyond the arc – and they rallied from an early double-digit deficit. But the Mastodons were foiled in offensive rebounding (Oakland led 11-6) and turnovers (PFW had more, 14-8), and their offense was never really in sync.

“We were giving away little ones at the hoop. I think I missed three myself. Too many easy buckets that we've got to make,” said Planutis, who was 4 of 9 from 3-point range. “We've just got to keep shooting (today) and be stronger underneath the hoop.”

PFW's Jarred Godfrey had 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Demetric Horton added 11 points and Billups had 10.

“We were playing over the top, shooting too many floaters,” Planutis said. “We've just got to get to the rim.”

Coffman echoed those sentiments.

“Offensively, I thought we were hesitant against the zone (defense),” he said. “We played over the top all night long. I mean, you'll see from us some occasional floaters or the occasional kind of pull up. But we settled all night long ... and I thought we were hesitant to attack and passive with that.”

The Golden Grizzlies capitalized on the Mastodons' askew early shooting, taking a 12-5 lead on a Zion Young 3-pointer. It was soon 24-11, thanks to another Young 3-pointer, at which point Oakland had made 10 of 20 shots and PFW only 4 of 19.

The Mastodons closed the gap, making four of their next seven shots, and they trailed 31-27 at halftime. Planutis had nine first-half points – he was 3 of 5 from beyond the arc – and Oakland's Young had 13 as he was 3 of 7 from 3-point range.

It didn't take long for Oakland to reassert itself; it took a 49-37 lead on a three-point play by Micah Parrish with 12:07 remaining. And the lead increased to 64-47 on a Parrish layup with 6:50 left.

Young finished with 15 points.

The PFW women remained winless – 0-15, 0-13 in conference – thanks to a 77-50 home loss to Wright State. Homestead graduate Rylie Parker had a career-best 13 points and six rebounds for the Mastodons, and Valerie Clark added a career-best 12 points. Angel Baker's 21 points paced Wright State (10-5, 10-3).

