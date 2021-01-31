Mastodons' losing streak hits 4

Purdue Fort Wayne exhibited more energy, took better shots, and had a handful of dazzling plays. The result was the same as the night before – a loss to Oakland at the Gates Center – but the postgame mood was more optimistic Saturday.

“(Friday) was kind of disgusting to look at. Personally, I know my team and I know what we go through every practice, and we're tougher than that. So, I don't really care about any stats today. I feel like my team showed a great amount of toughness and that's the only thing I'm worried about,” PFW senior Jalon Pipkins said after the 82-75 loss Saturday.

Pipkins had 21 points, including three thunderous dunks.

“A big part of our pregame today was identifying our lack of vicarious joy (Friday),” PFW coach Jon Coffman said. “It translated into how we played. I thought we played over the top a lot. We had 14 plays yesterday where we shot floaters and pull-ups instead of getting all the way to the rim, attacking the paint, getting layups and dunks, and trying to get to the free-throw line. ... I thought our flow was much better today, as was just the overall compete (level).”

PFW (6-9, 5-9 in the Horizon League) has lost four in a row. The Mastodons are 6-19 all-time against the Golden Grizzlies (8-13, 8-6), in a series that dates back to 1981.

Oakland, which shot 53.2% from the field, got 22 points from Jalen Moore, a junior, who had been heavily recruited by PFW out of Cloverdale. Moore made 4 of 8 shots and 12 of 14 free-throw attempts. Trey Townsend had 19 points and nine rebounds.

PFW shot 50.8% and made 11 of 32 attempts from 3-point range. Bobby Planutis was 5 of 8 from beyond the arc and totaled 15 points. Demetric Horton added 12 points.

In similar fashion to Friday's game, which Oakland won 81-66, PFW was hindered by poor early shooting. It fell behind 24-13 when Oakland's Kevin Kangu drained a 3-pointer, at which point the Golden Grizzlies had made 9 of 16 shots and the Mastodons 5 of 13.

But the Mastodons made six of their next seven shots for a 15-5 run, capped by a Dylan Carl no-look bounce pass to Pipkins for a dunk, and then a Pipkins layup, which cut Oakland's lead to 29-28.

The Golden Grizzlies led 39-32 at halftime and made their next four shots, establishing a 47-35 lead when Micah Parrish hop-stepped through two defenders and fed Daniel Oladapo for a dunk.

The Mastodons answered with Jarred Godfrey going end-to-end for a layup, and Pipkins executing a dunk, as they went on an 8-0 run. But PFW could only get within two points the rest of the way.

Coffman acknowledged this season has been “the hardest thing I've ever done in my life,” the rigors of COVID-19 safety protocols amplified by a lack of social interactions.

“I told our guys (after Saturday's game), 'Hey, if you play like that, we're going to get better every single day. And you know what? It's going to be fun. I may not be able to see it because we've all got our masks on, but you're going to have a bunch of smiles,'” Coffman said.

PFW's women's team lost 69-59 to Wright State, keeping the Mastodons winless at 0-16 (0-14 in Horizon League). Riley Ott led the host Mastodons with 16 points. Wright State (11-5, 11-3) was paced by Angel Baker's 24 points.

jcohn@jg.net