Friday, February 05, 2021 9:35 pm
Davis carries Detroit over Purdue Fort Wayne 82-72
Associated Press
DETROIT – Antoine Davis matched his season high with 30 points as Detroit got past PFW 82-72 on Friday night.
Davis hit 8 of 11 3-pointers.
Bul Kuol scored a career-high 29 points for Detroit (7-8, 6-5), which won its fourth straight game. Chris Brandon added eight rebounds. Marquell Fraser had seven assists.
Demetric Horton had 17 points for the Mastodons (6-10, 5-10 Horizon League), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jalon Pipkins added 17 points. Jarred Godfrey had 11 points and nine rebounds.
