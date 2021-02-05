Detroit guard Davis to test PFW defense

Antoine Davis is going to get his shots.

The Detroit Mercy star is averaging 21.1 points – second most in the Horizon League and 15th most in the nation – and over the last six games he's scored 27 per game while making 57 of 113 (50.4%) field-goal attempts.

When Purdue Fort Wayne meets Detroit Mercy today and Saturday, the Mastodons' hope is that Davis' shots don't fall as much as usual.

“Clearly, you've got to identify and figure out a plan to make Antoine Davis inefficient,” PFW coach Jon Coffman said. “He's going to take 20 shots. Only three times in his career has he taken under 15 shots in a game. So you've just got to make sure he's inefficient. And you've got to make sure with your game plan that if he scores 40, you can still win the game. He's going to be in every play.”

Davis, a 6-foot-1 junior, is the son of Detroit Mercy coach Mike Davis, the former Indiana University coach who took the Hoosiers to a 2002 runner-up finish at the NCAA Tournament.

The Titans present a particular set of challenges, including a 1-3-1 zone defense Coffman has rarely had to prepare for, and the trick may be making sure PFW doesn't get too caught up in just slowing down the conference's reigning Player of the Week.

The Titans (6-8, 5-5 Horizon League) have won five of their last six and also have Bul Kuol, who is averaging 14.6 points and 4.7 rebounds, as well as Noah Waterman and his 11.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

“What we've done is try to identity ways that we can get Antoine uncomfortable,” Coffman said. “And he's seen everything; we're not going to throw anything at him that he hasn't seen before. There are different ways of trapping and different ways of guarding ball screens. All that sort of stuff, we've got it all. We're going to throw the kitchen sink at him.

“But we've got to make sure that we identify ways to make sure we guard the other guys, not have sleepy plays with the other players.”

The Mastodons (6-9, 5-9) have been down, up and then down again in their first Horizon League season with losses in their last four. And the Titans are the conference's oldest member, having played in 41 of the 42 Horizon League seasons.

“Nobody likes losing,” said PFW's Jalon Pipkins, who is averaging 12.6 points, second on the team to Jarred Godfrey's 16.5 average. “Coach Coffman, he really does a good job, and the whole coaching staff does a good job, of keeping us positive. I think we turn the page nice; we don't really worry about our losses after they happen. We just turn the page and get on to the next game.”

PFW has six games remaining before the conference tournament. In the first championship rankings released this week, PFW is seeded seventh, Detroit Mercy ninth and Cleveland State first. Because of the unbalanced schedules, the seedings are determined by league winning percentage, strength of schedule, weighting road wins vs. home wins and number of league games played.

Coffman has repeatedly emphasized that he's more concerned with how his team is playing than whether it's ahead on the scoreboard. After a wretched performance in the 81-66 loss Jan. 29 to Oakland, he saw more energy and better execution in Saturday's 82-75 loss to the Golden Grizzlies.

Now, he wants to see more of an upward trajectory against the Titans at Detroit's Calihan Hall.

“With this group, I don't want them thinking, I just want them playing,” Coffman said.

