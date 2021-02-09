Victory special for Warriors

Moments after Indiana Tech entered its locker room after its victory over Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference rival Cornerstone, a massive roar burst from the room.

It was the exuberant celebration of a team that has been red-hot for more than a month and climbed into a tie for second place in the WHAC standings with its victory Monday.

Grant Smith scored 20 points for the Warriors, including an 8-for-8 mark at the free throw line in the final 2:05, Josh Kline had 18 points and 14 rebounds and Tech prevailed 85-80 at the Schaefer Center. It was the eighth win in nine games for the Warriors.

“This one's a special one because Cornerstone has kind of per se run this conference for a while,” Warriors coach Ted Albert said. “It just comes back to these guys getting a win in conference, one that's really going to mean something down the road.”

Albert played for Cornerstone from 2006 to 2011 and then was an assistant coach on its staff for six seasons before becoming the Indiana Tech head coach. After Monday's victory, he has a 5-4 career record against his alma mater.

“(Albert) always gets a little extra hyped up about the game and it usually helps us get a little hyped up,” Smith said. “We also know they're about the same caliber competition as Tech, so it always helps us step up another level and bring it to them.”

The Warriors (14-7, 5-1 WHAC) led the entire second half until Cornerstone's Cory Ainsworth hit a short jumper to knot the score at 79 with 1:11 to play to complete an 11-point comeback.

Cory McKinney, who had 17 points and seven rebounds, missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, but Smith stole the ball from Cornerstone's Christian Rodriguez as he drove for a go-ahead layup and Smith was fouled in the scrum.

The 6-foot-6 redshirt junior drained a pair of free throws to put his team ahead and hit four more in the final minute to keep the Warriors in front.

“Free throws at the end of game are always huge, but I felt like our bigs really got us going throughout the game,” Smith said. “We really shared the ball and we all played together and had fun, and I think that was the main key tonight.

“It looked like Cornerstone was a little confused and it was just our energy that we were bringing as a team.”

Those Tech bigs, Kline and Rog Stein, combined for 37 points and 19 rebounds and helped the Warriors score 48 points in the paint. Kline also blocked three shots.

The Warriors started the season 6-6, but their only defeat in 2021 has been at the hands of WHAC leader Lourdes. They'll see the Gray Wolves again at the Schaefer Center on Feb. 21 with a conference title potentially on the line.

“We're really buying into guarding,” Albert said of what's driving his team's rise up the standings. “We've really dived into just committing to get stops. That's the hardest part. Everyone likes the glamorous stuff, the stat sheet, but when you get a group of guys that buys into the stuff that maybe doesn't show up every single night, you get feelings like that in the locker room after game and it starts to resonate more.”

Note: Erika Foy scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished four assists and the Tech women's basketball team defeated Aquinas 58-55 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It's the 37th victory in 38 games for the Warriors (18-1, 6-0 WHAC) and the seventh in a row. Coach Jessie Biggs earned her 200th victory, becoming just the second coach in program history to reach the plateau.

