Late 3-pointer lifts Irish past Blue Devils

DURHAM, N.C. – Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 28 points, and Prentiss Hubb hit a critical 3-pointer with 38.2 seconds left to help Notre Dame beat Duke 93-89 on Tuesday.

Hubb's long 3 with the shot clock winding down pushed the Fighting Irish to a 90-85 lead, their largest of the game. The Blue Devils twice got within three but no closer, with Wendell Moore Jr. missing a 3-pointer on Duke's final possession.

Notre Dame (8-10, 5-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) had lost seven straight games to Duke and 9 of 10 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. But the Fighting Irish shot 55%, made 11 of 25 3-pointers and 18 of 20 free throws – a strong all-around shooting performance that allowed them to overcome a 15-point first-half deficit.

Hubb finished with 15 points, one of five starters to score in double figures for Notre Dame, which won for the fifth time in seven games.

Moore finished with 24 points and matched his career high with 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (7-8, 5-6).

MICHIGAN ST. 60, PENN ST. 58: In East Lansing, Michigan, Tom Izzo shook up his lineup again as the Spartans' defense kept Penn State in check for the most part. Then the Nittany Lions' second-half 3-point shooting tested the Spartans' resolve.

This time, with the help of a Penn State lane violation, they summoned the energy or emotion to make winning plays down the stretch.

BALL ST. AT C. MICHIGAN, ppd.: The Cardinals' game was postponed because of COVID protocols within the Chippawas program. Ball State's next game, Saturday at Eastern Michigan, is now scheduled to be played at Worthen Arena, as the teams will trade home dates.

TRINE 77, KALAMAZOO 49: In Kalamazoo, Michigan, the Thunder, ranked fifth nationally by D3Hoops.com, led by 11 at halftime before using a 42-23 second-half edge to give coach Brooks Miller his 150th victory guiding Trine. Nick Bowman paced four players for the unbeaten Thunder (10-0) with 17 points, while Bryce Williams and East Noble graduate Brent Cox both added 13.

Women

TRINE 89, KALAMAZOO 29: In Angola, the Thunder stormed out to a 27-8 lead after 10 minutes, never allowing the Hornets to break double figures in scoring in any quarter. Starting guard Tara Bieniewicz and reserve Alexa Porter scored 16 for Trine (7-1) in a contest where none of the first five played more than 13 minutes for the hosts.