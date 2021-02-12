PFW men looking to end year with 'juice'

Were this a normal season, not one in which as much time is spent trying to protect the players from COVID-19 as getting them to improve their basketball, then Purdue Fort Wayne coach Jon Coffman believes the Mastodons would be “an 18-to-22 win team.”

Instead, the Mastodons, who have only four games remaining in the regular season, are 6-11 (5-11 in the Horizon League) and have lost six in a row.

“They attack practice, have the skill set of the way we want to play, and they're just good dudes,” Coffman said. “I'm just really looking forward to seeing what happens coming down the stretch, and in the future, with this group.”

Coffman said “there's 1,000 things we do every day that have nothing to do with winning basketball games,” and it runs the gamut of making sure everyone's wearing masks during practice, to showing up for required COVID-19 testing, to making wise decisions for the preservation of the season.

For the players, who haven't gotten weekends off or been able to go home and visit family and friends, it's been a grind and maybe caught up to them a bit through this losing stretch. Consequently, the emphasis this week was on upping the emotion and making sure everyone is having fun.

“The biggest thing is just the juice. That's what (Coffman) calls it. It's having fun, the contagious positive energy. That stuff matters,” said junior guard Jarred Godfrey, who leads the Mastodons in points (16), rebounds (5.5) and assists (3.2) per game, and eclipsed 1,000 points for his career last week.

“Especially in a season like this with no fans, the only type of energy and juice we've got is ourselves, so it's important we drum it up toward the end of the season.”

Before the Horizon League Tournament, the Mastodons face Youngstown State (11-10, 6-10) today and Saturday, then conference-leading Cleveland State (14-5, 14-2) on Feb. 19 and 20. Cleveland State has already defeated PFW twice.

The Mastodons would currently be seeded ninth in the conference tournament, rankings based on league winning percentage, strength of schedule, weighting road wins vs. home wins and number of league games played – because of the unbalanced schedules this season.

Youngstown State, which is on a three-game winning streak that includes back-to-back overtime victories over Robert Morris last week and a victory over Rochester Monday, is currently the fifth seed in the conference.

Naz Bohannon leads the Penguins with 16.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Darius Quisenberry is averaging 15 points. The Penguins haven't played the Mastodons since 2005 and are 2-2 in the series.

PFW's Jalon Pipkins is averaging 12.8 points, 3 assists and 2.9 rebounds. In the last eight games, Pipkins has converted 15 of 34 shots from 3-point range, after he'd attempted only three shots from beyond the arc in the previous six games.

