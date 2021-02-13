Saturday, February 13, 2021 8:09 pm
Bohannon lifts Youngstown St. over Purdue Fort Wayne 72-70
Associated Press
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Naz Bohannon had 22 points as Youngstown State narrowly defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 72-70 on Saturday.
Garrett Covington had 16 points for Youngstown State (13-10, 8-10 Horizon League), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 15 points and Darius Quisenberry scored 11.
Jarred Godfrey had 17 points and six assists for the Mastodons (6-13, 5-13), whose losing streak reached eight games. Jalon Pipkins added 16 points and seven rebounds and Bobby Planutis scored 15.
