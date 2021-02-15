Huntington Foresters scoring legend Steve Platt, 73, dies

Before there was Larry Bird as a small-town Indiana legend, there was Steve Platt, and his career numbers were even better.

Platt, who scored 3,700 career points at Huntington University in the early 1970s, died Saturday at age 73, the school confirmed Sunday.

Platt was a three-year starter at Union Township High School in Huntington County during the early 1960s, scoring 1,270 points. After Platt took five years off to concentrate on farming and his young family, Keith Spahr, the new Foresters coach, persuaded him to give basketball another try.

The 6-foot-5 Platt's accurate jumper and continual drives to the basket helped him score the most points ever by an Indiana college basketball player. He led the nation in scoring with 36 points per game his junior year and came back to score 38 points per game as a senior. Platt also grabbed 1,917 rebounds during his career. This was also before the 3-point line was implemented.

As a comparison, Bird scored 2,850 career points and grabbed 1,247 rebounds during three years at Indiana State.

Platt was so good he was featured in a 1974 Sports Illustrated article.

His single-game highs were 57 points against Goshen on Feb. 3, 1973, and 33 rebounds against Bethel on Jan. 30, 1971.

Platt, who was recently diagnosed with liver cancer, still ranks as the seventh-leading scorer in NAIA history and among the top 20 all-time in all of college basketball. He was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 1987, and the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996.

After his college career, Platt was drafted by the Washington Bullets and was the last player cut in the fall of 1974. He then signed with the Fort Wayne Hoosiers of the International Basketball Association where he scored 34.1 points per game to lead the league. The circuit folded after one season.

Platt later returned to Huntington University and became the men's basketball coach until he retired in 2008, finishing with a 329-123 career record over 14 seasons. He led the Foresters to five conference regular-season titles and five conference tournament crowns.

There were also seven NAIA national tournament appearances, including two finals fours and a national runner-up team in 2006.

Huntington named its gym after Platt in 2012.