Late run propels Saint Francis men to win over Bethel

Saint Francis used a 9-2 run over the final 3:01 to pull out an 87-82 Crossroads League win over the No. 17 Pilots on Wednesday in Mishawaka.

Carroll graduate Dan McKeeman continued his scoring ways. After dropping 33 in a win over Huntington on Monday, he and reserve Jeffrey Reynolds both scored 20 for USF (21-7, 8-7 CL). Antwaan Cushingberry and David Ejah, another Carroll product, both finished with 15 for the Cougars, and Blackhawk Christian product Jalan Mull netted 13 to give the visitors a fifth double-digit scorer.

Nathan Aerts' game-high 21 points led Bethel (19-9, 8-7), while North Side product TreVion Crews added 20 points, four assists and four steals for the hosts.

INDIANA TECH 66, CONCORDIA 61: At the Schaefer Center, Lucas Lehrman's layup with 33 seconds remaining gave the Warriors a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Tech (16-7, 7-1 Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference) led by as many as 15 points in the second half before the visitors rallied, jumping ahead 59-55 with 3:07 to go before the Warriors closed on a 11-2 spurt.

Grant Smith topped the Warriors with 16 points and Josh Kline added 14.

HUNTINGTON 118, GOSHEN 69: In Huntington, the Foresters fired on all cylinders offensively, as a whopping six different players scored in double figures. Ben Humrichous shot 13 of 15 for the floor for a game-high 29 points for Huntington (16-9, 7-8 CL).

Wyatt Hughes added 20 off the bench and Mitchell Wilson, a Columbia City graduate, finished with 19 as the Foresters shot 64% (48 of 75) from the floor as a team.

MARQUETTE 73, BUTLER 57: In Indianapolis, the Golden Eagles took a 16-point lead to intermission. Bryce Golden scored a career-high 20 for the Bulldogs (7-13, 6-11 Big East), who also got 16 from Chuck Harris.

Women

BALL STATE 76, BUFFALO 63: In Buffalo, New York, the Cardinals held the hosts to a nine-point second quarter. Oshlynn Brown's double-double (15 points, 13 rebounds) paced the effort for Ball State (11-8, 9-6 Mid-American Conference), while Central Noble graduate Sydney Freeman added 12 points and a team-high five assists.

HUNTINGTON 86, GOSHEN 75: In Goshen, Sam Vaughn sank 12 of 15 free throws to lead the Foresters with 20 points. Emily Seboe scored 16, while Erica Zook and Huntington North product Maddy Robrock both contributed 12 for Huntington (12-8, 8-7 CL).

South Side's TaNiece Chapman paced the Maple Leafs with 20 points.

TRINE 82, CALVIN 59: In Grand Rapids, Michigan, the Thunder put the hammer down early, taking a 48-21 halftime lead. Sam Underhill scored a game-high 19 points in 19 minutes off the bench for Trine (9-1, 3-0 MIAA), and was joined in double figures by three teammates: Kaylee Argyle (11), Tara Bieniewicz (10) and Kelsy Taylor (10).

SAINT FRANCIS 77, BETHEL 48: At the Hutzell Center, the Cougars limited the visitors to 26.4% shooting (14 of 53). Snider product Daysia Hinton scored a game-high 15 for Saint Francis (14-10, 8-7 CL), with Central Noble graduate Meleah Leatherman (12) and reserve Reganne Pate (11) also cracking double digits.

INDIANA TECH 69, CONCORDIA 54: At the Schaefer Center, the Warriors stayed perfect in WHAC play by winning each quarter.

Tech (21-1, 9-0) saw two players notch double doubles in Alexis Hill (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Emma Tuominen (14 points, 11 rebounds), while Erika Foy led all scorers with 22.

GRACE 80, SPRING ARBOR 72: In Winona Lake, Kyannah Stull's 23-point night led four Lancer starters with at least 11. Kamryn Hostetler added 18, West Noble graduate Kaylie Warble netted 12 and Warsaw product Kaylee Patton finished with 11 for Grace (12-14, 3-13 CL).