Improving PFW out to snap streak

The Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team's record might not be impressive – it's 6-13 with an eight-game losing streak – but it only took watching video of the two December games against Cleveland State to recognize just how much it has improved during the season.

“It's pretty impressive how far we've come since then in such a short amount of time,” forward Dylan Carl said. “We're in a better offensive flow. Defensively, we've learned our principles. Back then, we were coming off a monthlong quarantine and hadn't had much of a preseason either.”

The Mastodons lost 63-61 and 89-80 to the Vikings at the Gates Center on Dec. 19 and 20, after PFW had waited 23 days following its season opener, enduring seven canceled games.

PFW (5-13 in Horizon League) plays host to Cleveland State (15-6, 15-3) again – 7 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Saturday – in the final games before the Horizon League Tournament. Having four regular-season meetings against the same team, and the potential for another matchup in the conference tournament, is unheard of in the college ranks. But nothing's been usual about this season amid a pandemic.

“Really, I don't know how to judge success in COVID. I've had very few guys get it, but I've had a lot of smiles on our guys' faces,” PFW coach Jon Coffman said. “I think we're getting better basketball-wise. It's been hard biting my tongue some during the year and making choices to where maybe I would have been more aggressive toward something, but I'm not because I'm projecting what our guys are going through (just to be playing).”

Coffman also recognized how much has changed for both teams. In the second meeting, Cleveland State's D'Moi Hodge scored 46 points and was 10 of 15 from 3-point range. He hasn't hit more than four in a game from beyond the arc or scored more than 17 since. The Vikings, who have won five of their last six, are led by Torrey Patton's 13.7 points per game and Hodge's 10.6. They would be the top seed in the conference tourney and the Mastodons would be 10th among 12 teams.

PFW, which last won Jan. 16 at Milwaukee, is paced by Jarred Godfrey's 16.5 points and Jalon Pipkins' 13.3 per game.

Note: Carl was among six players named Thursday to the Horizon League All-Academic Team. Carl owns a 3.79 grade-point average in the MBA program. As an undergraduate, he finished his business management degree with a 3.39 GPA.

jcohn@jg.net