Indiana Tech men win on buzzer beater

Indiana Tech guard Grant Smith caught a full-court inbounds pass just beyond the 3-point line, squared up to the hoop and launched an off-balance 3-pointer over two Lourdes defenders. The buzzer sounded just before the ball ripped through the net, giving the Warriors a heart-stopping 81-80 conference victory at the Schaefer Center on Sunday and precipitating a dogpile near the baseline.

Smith led Tech (17-8, 8-2 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) with 19 points and went 4 for 7 from 3-point range. Junior Cory McKinney added 18 points and five rebounds and the Warriors went 11 of 22 from beyond the arc. Leo grad Jeremy Davison had 14 points, while Rog Stein had 14 of his own and eight rebounds.

Lourdes had gone in front on a Kenny Coleman jumper with three seconds remaining. The Gray Wolves (8-5, 6-3) beat Tech 95-66 at home in January. The win propelled the Warriors to third place in the WHAC standings.