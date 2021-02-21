PFW men fall to Vikings

Torrey Patton tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry Cleveland State to a share of the Horizon League regular-season championship with a 67-55 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday at the Gates Sports Center.

Cleveland State shares the title with Wright State with 16-4 league marks after both split their weekend series.

Patton made 8 of 10 from the free throw line to help the Vikings set a record with their eighth conference road win and help them tie

Tre Gomillion had 18 points and six rebounds for Cleveland State (16-7). D'Moi Hodge added 13 points. Algevon Eichelberger had 11 points.

Jalon Pipkins had 17 points for the Mastodons (7-14, 6-14). Bobby Planutis added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Demetric Horton had 10 points.

SAINT FRANCIS 83, TAYLOR 78: At the Hutzell Athletic Center, Jalan Mull led the Cougars (22-7; 9-7 Crossroads) with 25 points, four rebounds, and five assists as they staved off a late-game surge by the Trojans. David Ejah had a double-double scoring 20 points and 11 rebounds. Saint Francis will play host to No. 5-seeded Grace (17-10; 8-8) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Crossroads League tournament quarterfinals.

GRACE 93, HUNTINGTON 86: In Winona Lake, Blackhawk Christian product Frankie Davidson led five Lancers in double-figure scoring with 23 points as Grace (17-10; 8-8) rallied from a two-point halftime deficit in the regular-season finale. Zach Goodline led four Foresters (16-10, 7-9) in double figures with 20 points.

TRINE 73, HOPE 67: In Holland, Michigan, forward Brent Cox led three players in double figures with 23 points to lead the Thunder. Guarrd Nick Bowman added 21 and forward Micthell Gellerr had 11 as Trine improved to 13-0, 4-0 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

Women

ROBERT MORRIS 77, PFW 63: At the Gates Sports Center, Hannah Hess had 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Sierra Bell had 17 points with only one field goal, recording 15 points from the free throw line, but it wasn't enough to stop the Colonials on senior day. Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 1-21, 1-19 Horizon League while Robert Morris improves to 4-12, 4-12.

ROCHESTER 69, INDIANA TECH 64: In Rochester, Michigan, Delaney Bolles scored a game-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting to snap Indiana Tech's 10-game winning streak and remain atop the WHAC standings. Alexis Hill scored 21 points to lead Tech, which fell to 21-2, 9-1.

TAYLOR 67, SAINT FRANCIS 61: At Upland, Lauren James poured in 24 points to help the Trojans (18-6, 11-5 Crossrods League) overcome Saint Francis in the regular season finale. Cassidy Crawford was the lone Cougar (15-11, 8-8) to reach double-digits with 18 points.

HUNTINGTON 62, GRACE 51: At Platt Arena, Sam Vaughn and Emily Seboe both scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Foresters (13-8, 9-7 Crossroads League) in the regular-season finale. Kyannah Stull led the Lancers (12-15, 2-14) with 17 points.

TRINE 68, ADRIAN 43: In Adrian, Michigan, junior Kayla Wildman scored a season-high 19 points to lead the Thunder in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association matchup. Sophomore Sam Underhill had 15 points and nine rebounds as Trine improved to 11-1, 5-0 in the MIAA.