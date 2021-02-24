Indiana Tech women put on defensive show in win

Already ranked in the top 10 nationally in defensive average, Indiana Tech's women's basketball team allowed its fewest points of the season Tuesday, shutting down Siena Heights 55-37 at the Siena Heights Fieldhouse in Adrian, Michigan.

The No. 9 Warriors, who were ranked eighth nationally by allowing just 55.4 points per game, held the host Saints to just five first-quarter points and never allowed more than 11 in another quarter.

Tech clinched the second seed for the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament.

Emma Tuominen scored 13 and pulled down 10 rebounds, while Erika Foy added 11 points for the Warriors (23-2, 11-1), who will host seventh-seeded Cornerstone (7-14, 4-9) in Thursday's WHAC quarterfinals.

MARIAN 84, GRACE 55: In Indianapolis, the No. 4-ranked Knights held the Lancers to 29% shooting (16 of 55) to advance to the Crossroads League tournament semifinals. Imani Guy and Shanyce Makuei both finished with 15 points for Marian (25-4).

Maddie Ryman, a Warsaw graduate, scored a game-high 25 points, going 7 for 11 from the floor while sinking all nine free-throw attempts.

Fellow Tiger product Kaylee Patton led Grace (12-16) with eight rebounds.

TAYLOR 73, SAINT FRANCIS 51: In Upland, the Trojans took control from the outset, jumping ahead 25-5.

Lauren James led all scorers with 26 points for Taylor (19-6), propelling the hosts to the Crossroads League semis, while Meleah Leatherman posted team highs in points (10) and rebounds (seven) for USF (14-12).

MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 62, HUNTINGTON 59: In Mount Vernon, Ohio, the Cougars made a 13-point halftime lead stand up to advance to the Crossroads League semis.

Sam Vaughn scored a game-high 25 points for the Foresters (13-9).

Men

LOUISVILLE 69, NOTRE DAME 57: In Louisville, Kentucky, Carlik Jones scored 18 points, and Jae'Lyn Withers had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Cardinals.

Louisville (12-5, 7-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) was playing at home for the first time since Feb. 1, and did so without second-leading scorer David Johnson, averaging 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists, due to an unspecified illness.

The Cardinals won their sixth straight in the series – with Notre Dame's last win coming during the 2016-17 season.

No. 2 BAYLOR 77, IOWA ST. 72: In Waco, Texas, Adam Flagler scored a season-high 22 points, Jared Butler had 15 of his 18 points after halftime and the Bears finally overcame the rust of a three-week break, making the Bears 18-0 for the first time in school history.

Baylor (18-0, 10-0 Big 12) played for the first time since an 83-69 win at then-No. 6 Texas on Feb. 2.

MICHIGAN ST. 81, No. 5 ILLINOIS 72: In East Lansing, Michigan, Aaron Henry scored 20 points and Joshua Langford had 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to lead the Spartans.

Michigan State (12-9, 6-9 Big Ten) earned a desperately needed quality win to bolster its chances of playing in 23 straight NCAA Tournaments. The Fighting Illini (16-6, 12-4) had won a Big Ten-best seven straight games.

INDIANA TECH 84, SIENA HEIGHTS 67: In Adrian, Michigan, the Warriors cruised after jumping ahead by 13 at the half.

Rog Stein and Josh Kline each scored 17 to lead Indiana Tech (18-8, 9-2 WHAC), while Cory McKinney added 11 points and three steals.