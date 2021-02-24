USF season opener canceled by outbreak

Those eager for the start of Saint Francis' spring football season will need to exercise just a bit more patience. One week, to be exact.

The Cougars' season-opening game against Madonna, slated for 1 p.m. Saturday at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium, has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues on Madonna's campus.

“I received a call from (Madonna athletic director) Scott Kennell around noon (Tuesday),” USF athletic director Mike McCaffrey said. “(He) said they had several positive cases on their campus, including in the football program, and they would not be able to play.

“With Michigan schools, this was always a concern because they are requiring random (COVID) testing during the week. (We did not receive) notice before today, but when we play a school from Michigan, this may happen due to their testing requirements.”

Saint Francis, ranked ninth in the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 poll, will now kick off its season at home March 6 against Taylor University. Tickets bought for the Madonna game will be honored for the Taylor game.

McCaffrey said he is still trying to locate an opponent for this Saturday, but available opponent options are limited.

“We would need to figure that out by (today) probably,” McCaffrey said. “If we could arrange travel and transportation, we would be willing (to play a road game).”

Saint Francis remains eligible for the postseason; the NAIA requires four games for an at-large berth. As Madonna stands as a provisional member of the Mid-States Football Association, Saturday's game was not considered a divisional contest for USF.

The Cougars' schedule includes games against all six Mideast League foes. Other ranked opponents within the division are No. 2 Marian, No. 13 Concordia and No. 22 Siena Heights. The Cougars need four divisional games to merit consideration as a division champion.

“We still have six division games that count, (and we) still have everything in front of us,” McCaffrey said.

Of USF's seven scheduled opponents, Madonna, Concordia, Siena Heights and Lawrence Tech are in Michigan.

Though the Cougars travel to that state only twice – playing in Ann Arbor against Concordia on March 13 and in Adrian on April 3 to face Siena Heights – the state's mandatory requirement of random COVID testing raises the concern of additional cancellations.

Saint Francis' spring schedule – playing seven games in seven weeks without a bye, leading straight into the 16-team NAIA Football Championship Series playoffs – also precludes Madonna from appearing on the schedule again, barring any additional cancellations.

Two squads within the Mideast League, Marian and Indiana Wesleyan, already kicked off their seasons. The second-ranked Knights – USF's season-ending and highest-ranked opponent – defeated Trinity International 69-12 on Feb. 13, while the Wildcats dropped a 44-20 decision at Olivet Nazarene.

While Marian will play eight games, McCaffrey explained he and the program welcome the Cougars' seven-game slate.

“The calendar worked for us to start on Feb. 27,” McCaffrey said. “Obviously, the weather was terrible anyway. For coach (Kevin) Donley, it didn't make sense to throw another game on the schedule.”