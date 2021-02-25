Mastodons win in 2 OTs

Jalon Pipkins scored 21 points including a dramatic 3-pointer and Jarred Godfrey scored 18 points with 7 rebounds and 5 assists as Purdue Fort Wayne rallied twice in regulation and overtime to defeat Green Bay 89-84 in double overtime in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament in Green Bay.

The 10th-seeded Mastodons outscored the No. 7 seed Phoenix 20-15 in the second extra session. PFW took an 85-79 lead with 3:44 remaining and then Godfrey hit a jumper and two free throws to ice the game.

Pipkins banked in an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into the second overime. Green Bay led by three early in the first overtime before the Mastodons rallied and the lead changed hands four times before PJ Pipes made a jumper with 22 seconds remaining for a 78-75 Green Bay lead.

Ra Kpedi got free for a dunk to tie the game at 69 to send the game to the first overtime. Demetric Horton scored 13 points and Deonte Bullups added 12 for the Mastodons, who were playing in their first Horizon League Tournament.

Purdue Fort Wayne will play at No. 1 Cleveland State at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals. It will be the fifth meeting this season between the Mastodons and Vikings.