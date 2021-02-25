PFW women face Penguins in Horizon tourney

The Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team will get its first taste of Horizon League conference tournament action today. By nature of earning the No. 10 seed, the Mastodons will travel to Youngstown, Ohio, to face the No. 7 seed Youngstown State.

The host Penguins played a conference-only schedule this season, finishing 9-7. PFW finished 1-21 overall, 1-19 in the conference, earning its first Horizon League victory Friday.

Tipoff at the Beeghly Center in Youngstown is set for 5 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+. All time, the Penguins hold a 6-2 series edge, most recently defeating the Mastodons 68-52 on Feb. 6 in the Buckeye State.

Senior Mary Dunn and Horizon League Freshman of the Year Nneka Obiazor both average 15.6 points for Youngstown State, while senior Sierra Bell leads the Mastodons at 10.9 points per game.