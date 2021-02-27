PFW hero knew shot 'was money'

Let the record show that Jalon Pipkins didn't call “backboard.”

“It felt good and I was leaning, so from the angle that I saw it, I could see the ball hitting the backboard,” Pipkins said Friday, recounting his buzzer-beating 3-pointer that forced double-overtime Thursday at Green Bay, Wisconsin. “I knew it was money, I just didn't call it. I'm going to put it like that.”

Pipkins was chuckling as he spoke Friday, so it was hard to know just how confident he really had been about his epic shot that propelled the Mad Ants to an 89-84 upset victory over Green Bay in the first round of the Horizon League tournament.

The play looked to be a bit of a mess. Jarred Godfrey was at the top of the arc and lost control of the ball, as Green Bay's Lucas Stieber swatted away at it. Godfrey flicked the ball to Pipkins, who sent a high, arcing shot over the outstretched arms of Japannah Kellogg III.

The 10th-seeded Mastodons advanced to the quarterfinals and will play at top-seeded Cleveland State on Tuesday.

Pipkins had a team-best 21 points, Godfrey had 18 and Demetric Horton 13 as the Mastodons (8-14, 6-14 Horizon League) avenged two regular-season losses to the Phoenix (8-17, 8-12).

PFW opened the second overtime with a 7-1 run that started and ended with jump shots from Pipkins, who had prophesied in his head earlier in the night that the game would end wildly.

“It's crazy,” he said. “Throughout the whole game, I felt like we weren't even playing our best basketball, but I kept saying to myself that something was going to play out. 'We're playing defense and we're doing stuff, so I've got a good feeling that something's going to play out.'”

Cleveland State (16-7, 16-4) may seem a formidable matchup, but the Mastodons have faced the Vikings four times already, including a 75-68 PFW victory Feb. 19 and a 67-55 loss Feb. 20 in which the Mastodons trailed by only five with 6:13 remaining at the Gates Center.

“They smacked us in the second half of that second game,” Mastodons coach Jon Coffman said. “So we've got edges all over the place and a little bit of a swagger to us.”

jcohn@jg.net