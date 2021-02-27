Women's basketball coach out at PFW

Purdue Fort Wayne announced Friday that women's basketball coach Niecee Nelson's contract would not be renewed after five years with the program.

In a statement released by the school, athletic director Kelley Hartley Hutton said, “This decision is based on the team's competitive performance over Nelson's time as head coach.”

The announcement came just a day after the team concluded a 1-22 season with a 62-59 loss to Youngstown State in the first round of the Horizon League tournament. Her teams went 22-116 over five seasons, including 8-74 in conference games.

The release did not reference her February 2019 suspension and the university investigation into “practice drills and possible NCAA rules infractions.” Nelson returned to her post in just over a week after the investigation concluded that she had not violated athletic department or university policies.

The statement also did not reference January articles published in the IndyStar and Journal Gazette, among other outlets, detailing extensive mental and emotional abuse allegations against Nelson lodged by more than a dozen players and other figures associated with the program. A Notice of Alleged Abuse and NCAA Violations submitted to the school last May by lawyer Martin J. Greenberg included 48 pages of notes describing mistreatment in Nelson's program, including events that occurred before, during and after her 2019 suspension. The document included accounts from 22 individuals.

Nelson has denied all allegations.

Nelson was hired in April 2016 after the school, then known as IPFW, declined to renew the contract of coach Chris Paul, the program's all-time leader in wins with a record of 125-195. Nelson was the Mastodons' third coach since the program joined NCAA Division I in 2001.

Nelson played college basketball at Concordia University in Portland, Oregon, and then began her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Wyoming. She was an assistant at IPFW for one season before rejoining Wyoming coach Cindy Fisher at San Diego, where she worked as an assistant coach for 11 years.

The PFW statement released Friday specifically mentioned the rise in team GPA during Nelson's tenure, from 2.63 when she took over the program in 2016 to 3.43 during the 2020 fall semester.

The statement said that a search for a replacement would begin immediately.

