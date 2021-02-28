Cougars stun No. 1 in Crossroads semifinals

Saint Francis slew the giant.

The 24th-ranked Cougars men's basketball team traveled to Luckey Arena in Marion to take on No. 1 Indiana Wesleyan and reigning NAIA Player of the Year Kyle Mangas in the semifinals of the Crossroads League Tournament on Saturday and departed with a 106-79 win that earned them a place in Tuesday's tournament finals at No. 2 seed Marian.

Lance Dollison led No. 4 seed Saint Francis (24-7) with 25 points and went 7-for-8 from 3-point range, while guard Antwaan Cushingberry added 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Saint Francis shot 60% from the field while holding the top-seeded Wildcats (29-2) to 38%.

“It was just an unbelievable effort from the guys,” Cougars coach Chad LaCross said. “I thought from the tip, we were focused. We've been focused for the last month and a half. We came in with a lot of confidence and we were able to play our game. That's the one thing we talk to our guys about and they never wavered from it for 40 minutes today.

“To go down there and take care of business, it's a testament to our guys and how locked in they are.”

Mangas, a Warsaw graduate, scored 25 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished four assists.

The Wildcats came into the matchup riding a 13-game winning streak and had won 51 straight home games before the Cougars defeated them. Saint Francis has won eight games in a row.

The Cougars took control of the game for good in the latter part of the first half with a 17-1 run that turned a 4-point cushion into a 40-20 lead. Cushingberry, Carroll graduate Dan McKeeman and Blackhawk Christian product Jalan Mull – who had 13 points, five assists and five rebounds – all drained 3-pointers during the run and Saint Francis held Wesleyan without a field goal for 4:29.

“I thought the whole game felt really good with our defensive effort and our communication,” LaCross said. “I thought they had a tough time scoring against us and I thought we were no question the toughest team on the floor today.

“We felt like if we could protect the paint, we felt like we had a chance and we did it the entire game.”

Saint Francis led 51-31 at halftime, but the Wildcats cut the deficit to as little as 12 in the second half. The Cougars responded with a 15-1 run to push the margin to 72-46. Dollison, McKeeman and Cushingberry all hits 3s during the stretch, part of a 15-for-29 day from beyond the arc for USF.

Saint Francis is one win away from the third conference tournament title in program history.

“It's been a lot fun to coach these guys,” LaCross said. “We're not ready for this thing to be over with.”

dsinn@jg.net