Indiana Tech women, men cruise in semis

Indiana Tech will go dancing – at least on the men's side. The Warriors' women's team stands on the precipice of joining their male counterparts.

In the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament semifinals Saturday, the Tech men blasted Concordia-Ann Arbor at the Schaefer Center, 71-49.

That win preceded a dominant effort by the Warriors in the women's semifinal, as Tech nearly doubled up Siena Heights, 65-33.

Erika Foy poured in 24 points in just 22 minutes for the Tech women (25-2), who went up 39-15 at the half. After the women romped to victory, the men followed suit by putting five scorers in double figures. Rog Stein scored 11 and pulled down a whopping 17 rebounds.

Lucas Lehrman also scored 11 for the Tech men (20-8), while Grant Smith finished with a team-high 13 and a game-best six assists. Cory McKinney and Josh Kline both added 12.

The Schaefer Center will play host to the WHAC women's title game as Tech entertains Concordia-Ann Arbor on Monday at 6 p.m.

The Tech men will travel to Rochester on Monday for the WHAC tourney title. As Rochester won the regular season championship and reached the conference tournament championship, Tech will earn the league's second automatic bid even with a loss.

BOSTON COLLEGE 94, NOTRE DAME 90: In Boston, Jay Heath scored 19 points and the Eagles sank seven of eight free throws in the final 45 seconds to give interim coach Scott Spinelli a win in his first game as a college head coach.

BALL ST. 97, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 91: In Muncie, Ishmael El-Amin had a career-high 33 points to lift the Cardinals.

Jarron Coleman had 24 points and six assists for Ball State (9-11, 7-8 Mid-American Conference).

TRINE 82, ALBION 53: In Angola, the Thunder wrapped up their first perfect season in the school's NCAA Division III era. Brent Cox shot 8 of 10 from the floor to finish with 19 points while adding a game-high seven rebounds for Trine (14-0, 5-0 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association).

Women

BALL STATE 88, TOLEDO 77: In Toledo, Ohio, Central Noble graduate Sydney Freeman scored a career-high 28 points, draining 6-of-9 3-pointers as the Cardinals upended the Rockets at Savage Arena. Freeman also dished out nine assists in a game where Ball State (13-9, 11-7 MAC) put four in double figures.

TRINE 63, ALBION 55: In Albion, Michigan, the Thunder outscored the Britons 21-12 in the third quarter to turn a one-point halftime deficit into an eight-point lead entering the game's final 10 minutes. Shay Herbert, Tara Bieniewicz and Kaylee Argyle each led Trine (12-2, 6-1 MIAA) with 13 points.