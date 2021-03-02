Mastodons lose in 3 OTs

CLEVELAND – The fifth meeting between No. 10 Purdue Fort Wayne and No. 1 Cleveland State this season was as entertaining as anyone could have hoped, but it was not the result that Mastodon fans would have wanted.

Forty minutes of basketball wasn't enough to determine a winner. Nor was 45. 50? Nope. It took 55 minutes to decide who would move on to the Horizon League semifinal, and after triple-overtime, Cleveland State took the 108-104 win over the Mastodons.

This was the first triple-overtime game for Purdue Fort Wayne since 2012 against UTRGV.

With under two minutes left in regulation, Johnathan DeJurnett grabbed a defensive board that led to a flagrant foul by Algevon Eichelberger on Jarred Godfrey. He converted the pair to cut the lead to two. Ra Kpedi got another offensive board shortly after, was fouled and made both free throws to tie it. Torrey Patton converted on the other end for Cleveland State, only to see Godfrey tie the game on a layup with six seconds left and force overtime tied at 67.

Godfrey hit a triple from the top of the key with 4:07 left in the first overtime to go up 70-68. Then he found Kpedi under the basket for an easy dunk and his 10th assist. Demetric Horton made a layup on a fastbreak to extend the lead to five, but CSU's Patton made a late layup that would send it to the second overtime.

Horton shimmied his defender away to get wide open for a triple to open the second overtime. Horton scored again a little over a minute later driving all the way to the basket from the other end. Godfrey hit a triple from the top of the key to extend the lead to five. Godfrey made a 3-pointer with 32 second left that looked like might be the game winner but Eichelberger answered with a triple of his own to send it to a third extra period. Eichelberger's shot banked off the glass and in.

The Vikings never trailed in the final OT of the night, but it was just as close of a period as the rest of the game. Horton cut the Vikings lead to one on a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left, and DeJurnett did the same with an offensive board and put-back with 15 left, but Cleveland State made its free throws down the stretch to hold on.

The second half saw Cleveland State make seven of eight shots over a five-minute stretch that led into the under-12 media timeout, giving the Vikings an eight-point lead. This lead would not hold, however. Kpedi grabbed three of his team-high nine rebounds in a 43-second span that also saw him get a put-back off an offensive board. Later on, Bobby Planutis used active hands to grab a steal that led to a 3-pointer from Pipkins from the top of the key that cut the CSU lead to three. Godfrey got his ninth assist after breaking the press to get across the timeline and find Planutis on the left wing for a trey. Planutis took his turn sharing the sugar when he found Pipkins on the right side for a triple that rattled in to go up 61-60 with 4:10 left. This gave the Mastodons their first lead since 37-36.

The Mastodons had five players reach double-figures: Godfrey (23), Pipkins (19), Planutis (17), Horton (15) and Deonte Billups (11). Godfrey finished with a double-double with 12 assists.

Cleveland State (17-7) moves on to face Milwaukee in the Horizon League Championship semifinal. Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 8-15 to conclude its first season in the Horizon League.