Warriors reign supreme

For the third straight year, Indiana Tech is the team left standing at the end of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament.

Taya Andrews scored 24 points, nearly 21/2 times her season average of 9.3, and Erika Foy added 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks to lead the No. 2-seeded Warriors to a 65-59 victory over No. 4-seed Concordia on Monday in the WHAC championship game at the Schaefer Center.

The Warriors (26-2) are guaranteed a spot in the NAIA National Championship tournament. The Tech men's team followed suit, beating top-seeded Rochester 85-68 for the championship in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

“It feels great,” women's coach Jessie Biggs said. “This team and this year has just been so unpredictable. We did graduate a lot (from last year) and we had players that needed to fill new roles. ... I'm just so proud of the progress they've made. If you'd come to a practice in October, we didn't look like this and they had to work to get to this point.”

Though Tech won the first meeting with Concordia 69-54 on Feb. 17, the Monday matchup was close throughout. Andrews was the key figure in two important moments.

After Tech led 32-26 at halftime, the Cardinals (15-8) knotted the score at 45 on a Katie Snow layup early in the fourth quarter. Snow, Concordia's leading scorer, had 22 points after not playing in the first matchup against Tech. Andrews responded, hitting a pull-up jumper and then burying a 3 for a five-point lead.

After Concordia cut the lead to 56-53, Andrews rode to the rescue again, scoring on a difficult jump shot, taking a charge and making a layup plus a foul and the free throw.

Tech's second-leading scorer, Kyra Whitaker, missed the tournament with wrist and ankle injuries, but she should be back for the national tournament.

“I wouldn't have been able to make those baskets without my teammates,” Andrews said of the second-half, when she had 18 points. “We had great movement, great ball screens, great action that allowed me to get open and also some of my teammates as well on the rolls, Erika (Foy) and (Alexis Hill) making some big shots at the end of the game, so working together as a team to clinch this win.”

Hill added 13 points and four rebounds.

The Warriors shot 53% to just 33% for Concordia, but Tech turned the ball over 22 times.

The No. 2-seeded Tech men (21-8), who have won five in a row, captured their second tournament crown in three seasons.

Tech, which lost to Rochester 73-60 on Feb. 20, took the Monday matchup when Josh Kline scored 27 points on 12-for-15 shooting. Rog Stein had 21 points. Grant Smith had eight points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals. Cory McKinney added 11 assists.

The Warriors totaled 27 assists and shot better than 55% from the field.

The Tech men's and women's teams will learn their first-round national tournament opponents and sites Thursday.

Notes: McKinney was named the WHAC's Defensive Player of the Year. Kline, Smith and Stein were first team All-WHAC honorees, and McKinney was a second-team selection. On the women's side, Hill, Foy and Whitaker made the first team, and Andrews was second team.

dsinn@jg.net