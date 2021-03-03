Cougars beaten by Marian in title game

After defeating the nation's top-ranked team on the road to advance to the Crossroads League tournament championship game, all Saint Francis had to do was answer the bell once more.

But gearing up for No. 13-ranked Marian proved too tough an ask Tuesday night, as the Knights won the conference tourney title 86-71 in the P.E. Center.

Marian (22-4) placed four starters in double figures, led by Christian Harvey and Christian Stewart, who both scored 17. The Knights, who shot 29 of 57 from the floor, took a 26-point lead with 5:38 remaining in the second half.

The Cougars (24-8) lost to Marian for the third straight time, falling to 8-10 all time against the Knights in Indianapolis.

Antwaan Cushingberry tied for USF's team-high scoring honors with 16 points, but finished just 6 of 16 from the field. Freshman Brayton Bailey made five of his six field goal attempts, including all three three-point tries, to also score 16 for Saint Francis.

TRINE 92, ALMA 53: In Angola, the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular-season champion Thunder faced little struggle as the conference tournament's top seed, taking a 14-point lead at the half before more than doubling the eighth-seeded Scots' second-half offensive output (49-24).

Trine (15-0), now ranked second nationally in NCAA Division III according to D3Hoops.com, earned three first-place votes in the latest poll. On Tuesday at the MTI Center, the Thunder made their mark at the free-throw line, going 23 of 28 while Alma made just one of its three attempts.

Five players finished in double figures for Trine, led by East Noble product Brent Cox, who scored 17. Nick Bowman added 16, Bryce Williams and Huntington North graduate Mitchell Geller both contributed 15, and Aiden Warzecha netted 11. The Thunder will play Calvin, a 60-54 winner over Kalamazoo, in one MIAA tournament semifinal Thursday.

BALL STATE 100, EASTERN MICHIGAN 65: In Muncie, the Cardinals split the century mark evenly, netting 50 in each half, and K.J. Walton scored 32 points to lead the way.

Walton went 13 of 21 from the floor and 6 of 6 from the line to lead Ball State (10-11, 8-8 Mid-American Conference).

Columbia City graduate Brachen Hazen, one of three Cardinals recognized on Senior Night at Worthen Arena, pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds.

Having secured qualification into next week's MAC Tournament in Cleveland, Ball State will look to improve its seeding in Friday's season finale at Toledo.