Indiana Tech men to play Olivet Nazarene

The Indiana Tech men’s basketball team was placed in the Marion (Ind.) Bracket as the NAIA national office released the Opening Round brackets for the NAIA National Championship. It is the first time an Opening Round will be used for the men’s basketball national championship.

The No.3 seed Warriors will play No. 2 seed Olivet Nazarene on March 12. Game time is still to be determined. The winner of the pod will be one of 16 teams to advance to the final site at Kansas City, Missouri.

Tech is making its fourth straight appearance in the NAIA National Championship and their 12th overall appearance while Olivet Nazarene is making its 20th trip.