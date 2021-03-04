Indiana Tech women get No. 2 seed in NAIA tourney

The Indiana Tech women’s basketball team earned a No. 2 seed in the Crestview Hills (Ky.) Bracket of the NAIA national championship, hosted by Thomas More University, and will play No. 3 seed Rio Grande at 2:30 p.m. March 12 in an Opening Round game.

The winner advances to play No. 1 seed Indiana Wesleyan in the championship game at 2:30 p.m. March 13. The winner of the pod will be one of 16 teams to advance to the final site at Sioux City, Iowa.

This is the first time an Opening Round will be used for the women’s basketball national championship.

Tech is making its fifth straight appearance in the NAIA national championship and its 10th overall appearance while Rio Grande is making its ninth trip.