The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, March 04, 2021 9:30 pm

    Saint Francis men are No. 1 seed

    JOURNAL GAZETTE

    The Saint Francis men are the No. 1 seed in Pod A of the Wichita Bracket and will play the winner of No. 2 Benedictine (Kan.) vs. No. 3 Central Baptist (Ark.). The Cougars will play at noon March 13 in Wichita, Kansas.

    It is the first time an Opening Round will be used for the men’s basketball national championship.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story