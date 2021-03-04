Thursday, March 04, 2021 9:30 pm
Saint Francis men are No. 1 seed
JOURNAL GAZETTE
The Saint Francis men are the No. 1 seed in Pod A of the Wichita Bracket and will play the winner of No. 2 Benedictine (Kan.) vs. No. 3 Central Baptist (Ark.). The Cougars will play at noon March 13 in Wichita, Kansas.
It is the first time an Opening Round will be used for the men’s basketball national championship.
