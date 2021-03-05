Cougars remain focused on selves

Finally.

After a 469-day layoff, Saint Francis will finally step back on the gridiron. The Cougars will open their six-game spring schedule – exclusively against Mid-States Football Association Mideast League foes – Saturday, when Taylor travels to Bishop D'Arcy Stadium for a noon kickoff.

“Our goal is, within ourselves, to play great football and to play together, and to be the best possible football team,” Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley said. “This year, more than any other, we don't know what the competition is like so all we can do is to be the best we can be. We're making sure we're spending time to get the kids to play the best they possibly can.”

When setting up the schedule, Saint Francis did have a seventh opponent in Madonna, a provisional MSFA member. However, Madonna was forced to pause football activities after random COVID testing, as required by the state of Michigan, turned up positive tests within the program.

Fortunately for the Cougars, the MSFA and NAIA only require four games to gain eligibility for the division title, which includes an automatic berth into the postseason, or consideration for one of four at-large spots available for the national tournament.

“Our goal every year is, we're not shooting for No. 2,” Donley said. “Our league is the toughest league. There's probably four to five playoff teams in the (Mideast League). You get through this schedule, and you get in the playoffs, you have a shot at the big show, but that's not an easy task.”

In a season of uncertainty, Donley at minimum sees clarity throughout his offense. Quarterback Matt Crable has started 22 games in his career, completing 126-of-225 passes for 1,805 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions in 2019. Backup Heath Simmons proved capable also, appearing in six games (34-of-61, 439 yards, four touchdowns, three interceptions) last season.

“(Crable's) been in the game and he's a good one,” Donley said. “We're counting on him to run the show. (Simmons) and Crable are best buddies, they work well together and they'll both see the field.”

While 2019's leading rusher, Martell Williams (142 carries, 766 yards, seven scores), has been slowed by a knee injury, several other capable options stand ready to carry the ball. Eli Wallace (51 rushes, 344 yards, two touchdowns) returns the most experience, but Donley mentioned several different backs – junior Tony Johnson, sophomores Cameron Peterson and Will Homan and freshman Derion Gilbert – that should see time in the backfield.

“We'll hear their names before the year is over,” Donley said. “We have a pretty healthy stable at running back.”

When Crable or Simmons looks to throw, the receivers the two will see don't return a ton in terms of receptions in 2019, but do possess familiarity with the program, and Donley credited the corps' route-running ability in advance of the spring schedule.

East Noble graduate Dylan Hunley (12 receptions, 148 yards, one touchdown) and Matt Kominkiewicz (11 catches, 155 yards, four scores) stand as the two wideouts with the most production last season, while juniors Jay Segal and Carroll product Jordan Schmeling, will also factor into the rotation.

On defense, the back seven figure to lead the way early, particularly the linebackers. Nick Lucas (96 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss) and Jamal Jackson (63 total tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks) led the team in tackles in 2019, while River Walsh (33 total tackles) rounds out the unit.

“We've been blessed with some good linebackers through the years,” Donley said. “These guys will line up pretty well with them.”

Jalen Moss (58 total tackles, 3 TFL, 3 interceptions) and East Noble graduates Andrew McCormick and Bailey Parker spearhead the Saint Francis secondary at safety.

Up front, Ethan Vanover returns at defensive tackle, while Leo product Kyle Miazga will see an increased role this spring. Dekahri Jones and Ethan Theurer will lead the way at end, senior Justin Groves will play at nose tackle and sophomores Will Swartz of Snider and Justin Wozniak will factor into the rotation.

Jack James will fill two roles vacated by graduating athletes, replacing punter Joe Knepper who graduated last spring, and kicker Gavin Gardner, who opted to finish college once COVID forced the Cougars to a spring schedule.

So how does Donley's roster come together after such a long layoff? Saturday's return to competition will show him plenty.

“You do your thing and you better make sure the rules apply,” Donley said. “You don't know what's going to come on either side of the ball. You have to do your stuff on both sides.”