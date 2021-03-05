Friday, March 05, 2021 10:00 pm
Plastow makes history for Grace track
FOR THE JOURNAL GAZETTE
YANKTON, S.D. -- History was made for Grace’s track and field team on the third day of competition at the NAIA Indoor National Championships on Friday.
Heather Plastow earned All-American status by placing fourth in the mile. She became the first female at Grace to be named NAIA All-American (indoor or outdoor) for an individual event.
Plastow’s time of 5:07.63 bettered her own school record by a second in the national finals.
“Heather has probably improved as much since high school as any athlete we’ve had in the women’s program,” Grace head coach Jeff Raymond said in a school news release. “Today was a great breakthrough for her on a national stage. Coach Jake Poyner has done a great job guiding her to this point as well.”
Additionally, Mallory Hiatt competed in the finals of the 5,000-meter run after qualifying through the preliminary race on Wednesday. The freshman ended in 13th place with a time of 18:54.14, capping off a stellar indoor season.
The men will end their indoor season on Saturday with the final events. Isaac Brown will compete in the high jump, and Bryan Hernandez-Rios will run in the 3,000. Two relay events (distance medley, 4x800) will also race for the Lancers.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story