Plastow makes history for Grace track

YANKTON, S.D. -- History was made for Grace’s track and field team on the third day of competition at the NAIA Indoor National Championships on Friday.

Heather Plastow earned All-American status by placing fourth in the mile. She became the first female at Grace to be named NAIA All-American (indoor or outdoor) for an individual event.

Plastow’s time of 5:07.63 bettered her own school record by a second in the national finals.

“Heather has probably improved as much since high school as any athlete we’ve had in the women’s program,” Grace head coach Jeff Raymond said in a school news release. “Today was a great breakthrough for her on a national stage. Coach Jake Poyner has done a great job guiding her to this point as well.”

Additionally, Mallory Hiatt competed in the finals of the 5,000-meter run after qualifying through the preliminary race on Wednesday. The freshman ended in 13th place with a time of 18:54.14, capping off a stellar indoor season.

The men will end their indoor season on Saturday with the final events. Isaac Brown will compete in the high jump, and Bryan Hernandez-Rios will run in the 3,000. Two relay events (distance medley, 4x800) will also race for the Lancers.