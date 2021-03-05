Win puts Thunder nearer to perfection

ANGOLA – Trine basketball is one win from an undefeated season.

With the Division III NCAA Tournament canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Thunder men's basketball program has poured all of its efforts into capturing the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular-season and tournament titles.

No. 2 Trine ran through the conference schedule unbeaten to capture the regular-season crown and Thursday night at the MTI Center the top-seeded Thunder knocked off No. 4 seed Calvin in the MIAA Tournament semifinals, 83-69, to advance to Saturday's title game, one victory from a perfect 17-0 campaign.

“This is what our season comes down to,” Trine guard Nick Bowman said. “There's no national tournament after this, so everything we've been working for all year, all those hours in (the gym), all those hours of film, team-bonding, everything, it all comes down to Saturday and we're going to come ready for it.”

The Thunder (16-0) will face No. 2 seed Albion (10-3) at the MTI Center on Saturday night. Trine has beaten the Britons twice this season.

Trine got past Calvin (8-4) to reach the championship game thanks to a huge night from Bowman, who had 29 points, 22 in the second half and three steals. Center Emmanuel Mengnanglo added 10 points, five rebounds and four blocks.

Trine charged out of the gates against the visiting Knights, taking a double-digit lead thanks to seven early points from Bowman, who scored on a feathery fadeaway 8-foot jumper to make it 12-2. Mengnanglo then swished a 3-pointer to make it a 13-point margin less than five minutes into the game.

Trine wasn't quite able to land a knockout punch and led 37-26 at halftime. In the second half, Calvin closed the gap with three consecutive 3-pointers, bringing the Knights within 50-44 with 13 minutes left and forcing a Thunder timeout.

Trine coach Brooks Miller told his team to get back to basics in the timeout and continue to play tough, and the Thunder responded, with Bowman leading the charge. Out of the timeout, the Angola native cut backdoor for a basket and later added a 4-point play that drew “M-V-P” chants from some Trine students in attendance and put the Thunder up 60-47. Calvin was never within single digits again.

Down the stretch, Bowman twice stole the ball and went the other way for dunks.

“It took everything we had in us,” Bowman said of the win. “We knew they were going to be the toughest opponent all year, especially at our place, them and Albion are going to give us the toughest games. ... We had to make sure we had our intensity, our energy, that's what's been bringing us all year. We had to fight for every single possession.”

Huntington North graduate Mitchell Geller had seven points, five rebounds and two steals for Trine, while East Noble product Brent Cox had five points and four rebounds.

The Thunder women's team (14-2), ranked No. 3 in the country, will also play for the MIAA Tournament title Saturday, traveling to take on No. 1 Hope.

