10 Lancers named All-American to end NAIAs

Grace’s finest indoor track and field season in school history ended with 10 All-American awards.

The Lancers ended the NAIA Indoor National Championships on Saturday on a high note with the men finishing in 19th place in the national meet (14 points). It marks the first NAIA top-20 finish in program history.

The women finished Friday with Heather Plastow becoming the first female track athlete to earn an individual All-American award (mile).

On Saturday, the men’s 4x800-meter relay team of Luke Smith, Isaac Beatty, Maurice Macklin and Kyle Smith started the day with an All-American performance.

The foursome placed fifth in the race with a school-record time of 7:45.87.

The distance medley relay squad (Logan Rufenacht, Tyler Morrison, Tanner Sallee, Dimitri Margaritidis) finished sixth to garner All-American status. They finished with a school-record time of 10:14.18.

Additionally, two individual events picked up All-American recognition.

Isaac Brown earned All-American status in the high jump. His mark of 6-feet-9.5 was good for fourth in the nation.

Bryan Hernandez-Rios ran to an All-American finish of seventh place in the 3,000 with a time of 8:44.81.

Overall, Grace set four school records during the NAIA week (women’s mile, women’s 4x800, men’s 4x800, men’s DMR). Throughout the entire indoor season, the Lancers set 12 new school records.

“This was a special weekend for Grace track and field. The 20 athletes we qualified for the meet all performed well and made an impact,” said Grace head coach Jeff Raymond said in a school news release. “More than anything, I'm proud of how they competed and how they challenged themselves to reach for high goals. This group has definitely moved our program forward.”

The indoor season officially ended with Saturday’s performance. Grace sent a school-record 20 participants to the NAIA Indoor National Championships.

Two weeks ago, the men also placed fourth with a team-record 95 points in the Crossroads League Championships, and the women finished fifth with a team-record 81 points.

The Lancers’ outdoor season will begin March 27 with the Polar Bear Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan.