Trine men cap perfect year

No national tournament, but no losses for Trine.

The Thunder, the second-ranked team in NCAA’s Division III according to D3Hoops.com, capped a perfect season by knocking off Albion on Saturday, 64-62, in the championship game of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament at the MTI Center in Angola.

While Trine (17-0) will not have the chance to compete for a national title, as the NCAA shelved the Division III tournament due to ongoing COVID concerns, the Thunder will get to hoist the MIAA tourney title after rallying from a 31-21 halftime deficit.

Nick Bowman’s two free throws with 15:48 remaining capped a 14-3 run to open the second half, pushing Trine ahead 35-34. Thunder forward and East Noble graduate Brent Cox led all scorers 21 points, while Bryce Williams added 14.

Cortez Garland led three for Albion in double figures with 19. The Britons finished 10-4.

Women

HOPE 64, TRINE 54: In Holland, Michigan, the top-ranked Flying Dutch (16-0) capped a perfect season by defeating the Thunder for the third time this year, claiming the MIAA Tournament championship as a result.

Trine (14-3), ranked No. 3 in the nation, struggled from the outset at the DeVos Fieldhouse, falling behind 37-24 at halftime. Thunder starter Tara Bieniewicz scored a game-high 19 points, making half of her 14 field goals, while her teammates struggled to an 11-of-29 shooting performance in the MIAA tourney final.

Hope claimed its 16th MIAA tournament championship, and its current 45-game win streak broke the program record for the longest run of consecutive victories.