Cougars take care of Taylor in opener

It was a return to normal – well, as normal as an opening week football game with a huge snowbank behind the Saint Francis bench could feel. But the No. 9-ranked Cougars stepped back on the field, using two third-quarter touchdowns from Will Homan to push past Taylor, 24-10, Saturday at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium.

“Our guys stayed together and fought together,” Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley said. “I told our kids the key word today is 'resiliency.' These guys always play us tough.”

Indeed, the Cougars (1-0, 1-0 Mid-States Football Association Mideast League) found it tough to find their footing, at least before halftime. Taylor (0-2, 0-2) scored first, as a 34-yard Zane Shilts field goal put the Trojans up 3-0 with just over three minutes left in the first quarter.

Jack James tied the contest with a 31-yard kick early in the second, and the tie score held up throughout the duration of a swift first half. Saint Francis moved the ball at times, but struggled to find consistency – at least partly due to a 469-day layoff between games.

“It was rusty at the start, but in the second half we picked it up,” said Cougars quarterback Matt Crable, who finished 18-of-27 passing for 148 yards and a touchdown. “I'm excited moving forward, we just have to keep working.”

With the Cougar offense still sputtering out of the locker room, back-to-back plays provided all the momentum the hosts would need. Facing third down deep in their own end on their first possession of the second half, Saint Francis linemen Ethan Vanover and Dekahri Jones teamed up to sack Trojans quarterback Zac Saltzgaber.

On the next play, Bluffton graduate Brandon Lockwood made his mark on special teams, blocking the Taylor punt attempt, which the Cougars recovered on the Trojans' 1-yard line.

“We knew we had a shot to block one today, and we did. Being a second-string safety and getting my time on special teams, I want to take advantage of it.”

Two plays later, Homan bulled his way into the end zone to put the hosts up 10-3 with 9:28 to go in the third. Saint Francis' defense, which limited Saltzgaber to an 8-of-22 passing day, posted another stop.

That's when the Cougars' one-two punch of Homan and Eli Wallace took over on the ground, punishing Taylor. Homan and Wallace combined to gain 214 of Saint Francis' 255 rushing yards.

“I think our line just wore on them as the game went on,” Homan said. “I felt like every time I went in there, the holes were getting bigger and bigger.”

Keying on Homan in the ground game, Crable found his 5-foot-9, 189-pound rusher through the air, connecting on a 24-yard pass to put the Cougars ahead 17-3.

Saltzgaber scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper early in the fourth quarter, but Wallace's 1-yard plunge with 7:28 remaining proved the fatal blow, as Taylor struggled to contain the Saint Francis offense – particularly in the game's latter stages.

“That's what this offense can do,” Crable said. “We wear people down. We wore them down, they got tired and it showed in the fourth quarter. We ran the ball all over them.”

East Noble product Dylan Hunley caught seven balls from Crable for a team-high 54 receiving yards, including a beautiful diving one-handed grab in the first half. Taylor's Drew Lefever, a South Adams graduate, notched a team-high 16 rushes for 51 yards.